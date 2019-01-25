Best Reunion Ever at Sunway Lagoon this Feb

SUNWAY LAGOON is promising the Best Reunion ever from Feb 1 to 19!

With the long school holidays coming up this Chinese New Year, expect promotions, gifts, and a whole lot of fun from your favourite retail and F&B outlets within the theme park.

The official launch of the campaign yesterday was officiated by general manager of Sunway Lagoon Sean Choo, and Malaysian supermodel Amber Chia.

According to Choo: “One of the most heart-warming traditions surrounding Chinese New Year has to be the annual reunion gathering. [Each member of] the family takes this opportunity to reaffirm the love and respect that bind them together a unit.

“While it is consistently a festival here at Sunway Lagoon, we are pulling out all stops this Chinese New Year to give our guests more reasons to get together with loved ones and ensure a truly memorable celebration to usher in the Lunar New Year.”

Watch the launch of Sunway Lagoon’s Best Reunion Ever here: