Bird Paradise takes flight

LOST World of Tambun recently expanded its Petting Zoo. Most notably, its aviary was transformed from a 20,000sq ft enclosure to a 50,000sq ft park that incorporates the natural limestone hills, visible nesting areas and elevated walkways. The number of birds also increased from 200 to 500.

In total, more than 630 animals are now part of the Lost World of Tambun, and it is up to Dr Charisha Florence Fraser to ensure that they all stay healthy.

“People need to see that animals are more than just creatures that eat and sleep and poop. Each of them has a story to tell, a life that they live,” says Charisha.

She and her team of highly-trained animal handlers ensure that all the animals under their care are happy and healthy.

“Every day, I check to ensure all the animals are eating well, their poop and condition [show no] sign of distress or ill health, and if needed, attend to their needs.”

Animals are her passion. Her goal is to maintain an environment where visitors of all ages can observe and experience wildlife first-hand.

“I want people to understand nature more. At Lost World of Tambun, visitors can see for themselves how birds and animals live their daily lives. They can even talk to our trained handlers who have more knowledge than any textbook about the specific animal under their care,” adds Charisha.

Every animal at Lost World of Tambun has a personality. There are exotic birds in the aviary like the African crowned crane who are monogamous and mate for life with their partners, and the beautiful but odd violet turaco from Africa. Then, there are the macaws who are the naughtiest of them all.

“The macaws are very picky when it comes to company,” says Charisha. “They have their favourites. I always have to have their handlers around when it is time for checkups, else they will be up to mischief and will not stay still.”

Visitors to the aviary can also feed the birds with bird seeds and sunflower seeds provided by the aviary.

Charisha advises: “Don’t approach the bird. Let them come to you. Never try to grab them or pull them closer just for photos. Birds like the budgerigar are very friendly to people with food.”

However, she cautions visitors to first sanitise their hands before feeding the birds, to avoid cross-contamination.

For Charisha, her pet love at the zoo is Lola, a juvenile capybara.

She says: “When she was born, her mother was so protective of her. As she grew older, they let her [explore] and make her own friends while still keeping an eye on her.

“Just scratch behind her ears and under her chin, and she will follow you anywhere. I make it a point to see her every day.”

Other notable denizens of the park include resident giraffes Rain and Sunshine (also known as Mercy), camel Kamal and zebras Zack, Zoey and Zuzu.

The enclosure also has one odd couple. “It’s an ostrich and an emu. They have become such close friends that they go everywhere together. It’s strange,” says Charisha with a laugh.

Want to get to know these animals personally? Then head to the Lost World of Tambun, named as one of 2018 top 10 Asia-Pacific water parks.

Inside the Petting Zoo