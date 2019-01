CARLSBERG MALAYSIA recently launched its latest Chinese New Year campaign with a resounding ‘pop’.

The campaign, named Prosperity Begins with a POP!, is to be carried out across pubs, restaurants, food courts, coffee shops, and hypermarkets with the campaign colours of vibrant red, green, pink, and blue splashed across all its campaign activities as well as limited-edition packaging and promotions.

Carlsberg managing director Lars Lehmann said: “We celebrate this Chinese New Year with not just one colour, but four – red, green, pink and blue – on Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught bottles and cans, giving a modern twist to the four Chinese festive greetings to prosperity, happiness, wealth and good luck!”

At the recent gala launch event held in Kuala Lumpur, the company feted some 500 trade partners and media guests to a sumptuous dinner as well as some of the ongoing activities and promotions in the Carlsberg’s campaign.

At Probably the Best CNY Shopping Experience – You Shop, Carlsberg Pays! booth, guests tried out their luck to ‘pop’ a giant Carlsberg Smooth Draught can, for a chance to take home one of several trolley-loads worth of RM800 groceries paid for by Carlsberg that night.

This activity has been a runaway hit among Carlsberg fans since it first started in 2017.

Now back for the third year in a row, activations will be taking place at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets this weekend (Jan 19 and 20), as well as on Jan 21, Jan 24, Jan 26 and Jan 27.

Besides the RM800 worth of groceries paid for by Carlsberg, there are other fantastic prizes up for grabs, including electronic mahjong table sets that can auto-shuffle and sort out the game tiles.

In addition to enjoying their big bottles of Carlsberg and Carlsberg Smooth Draught at coffee shops and food courts, consumers should check the inside of the bottle caps to redeem for some fantastic prizes.

They include electronic mahjong table set, mahjong set, RM100 ang pow, and Calrsberg playing cards.

Consumers can also own a mahjong set by just topping up RM88 when they buy two cartons of Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught, as well as either one carton of Somersby (any variant) or one carton of Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc.

Meanwhile, Tesco is also giving away free mahjong sets when consumers spend RM600 on Carlsberg Malaysia products.

They can also enjoy Carlsberg or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating bistros, restaurants, and pubs to get a deck of playing cards, and stand to win a RM100 beer voucher.

For those wondering what the lunar new year will bring for them, visit CarlsbergMY’s Facebook page for the 2019 predictions based on four aspects – good luck, prosperity, happiness, and wealth – for the 12 Chinese zodiac animal signs by feng shui consultant Joey Yap.

For more, visit the Carlsberg Malaysia website.