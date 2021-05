YOU should pursue goals that set your soul on fire. That belief is like a beacon for Lavannia Kumar in her quest of self-discovery.

Like many millennials from a well-off background (her father is a lawyer, and her mother a housewife), job stability was not at the top of life’s checklist for the business management graduate.

She was ensconced in a hospitality job, until three years ago.

“I was good at my job and earning good money,” said the 27-year-old, who worked in the sales and marketing department of a five-star hotel.

“But I was not passionate about it.”

In 2018, she quit her job and began to explore other options.

“I was searching for a path that I would be passionate about,” said Johor-born Lavannia.

She read about people who were in the same boat as she was. One book that really impacted her was The Monk Who Sold his Ferrari, about successful lawyer Robin Sharma, who went on a spiritual journey after selling his holiday home and red Ferrari.

“Only when you pursue what you love, can you live a fulfilled life,” she said.

Slowly, Lavannia’s passion for art grew and she decided to become an artist.

“I was happiest during art class in school,” she recounted.

“As a child, I spent all my free time sketching. Art gives me the freedom to express my feelings, my thoughts and my stories.”

“I am a self-taught artist,” said Lavannia, who polished her art techniques through online sites such as YouTube.