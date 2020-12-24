Celebrating true craftsmanship

A TRIBUTE to their shared passion and respect for time-honoured craftsmanship, The Balvenie and Royal Selangor recently unveiled their first ever collaborative collection, an exquisite ultra limited edition collector’s box and a selection of exclusive gift packs at a virtual launch for Malaysia and Singapore.

This is The Balvenie’s first collaboration in Malaysia under ‘The Balvenie Handcrafted By’ platform that aims to bring to life the passion for craftsmanship, and celebrate the heart, passion and people behind different crafts.

Comprising an exclusive set of rare and especially fine single malts by The Balvenie and with only 15 individually numbered sets available, the limited edition collector’s item is a celebration of the coming together of an award-winning Speyside single malt whisky and the world’s foremost name in quality pewter from Malaysia who are both dedicated in staying true to living their craft and have been doing so for over a century.

A true work of art, the collector’s box is a vessel made from high grade walnut wood encased in handcrafted pewter which utilises Royal Selangor’s signature dimple design and hammering technique that requires a great deal of skill and precision.

Available now, the collector’s box takes up to six days to complete, reflecting the finely tuned attention to detail and skill which defines this collaboration.

Three signature bottles can be housed within the box, and collectors and connoisseurs can choose from The Balvenie expressions which are 30 years and above to complete their custom limited edition collector’s box.