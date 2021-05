EVERY visual artist has a signature style. For Adlyn Sofea, the vibrant, perky colours of her artworks have become her stock in trade.

“My colours look friendly, bring joy to my audience and represent strength,” said the 22-year-old Shah Alam-based artist.

Besides being fearless with her use of playful colours, Adlyn is also daring in her choice of medium.

Apart from everyday white canvas, she paints on glass and fabric.

In late 2019, she started a business creating colorful bucket bags that became an unexpected online success.

“I suffer from anxiety and painting bucket hats helps me to cope.”

Initially, she gave the hand-painted hats to friends for free.

They found the designs to be very eye-catching and convinced Adlyn to turn them into a business.

She never expected her creations to be so popular among her social media followers.

“Some customers make special (design) requests while others give me the freedom to use my own creativity.”

She has painted everything from cute cats to anime characters on the trendy hats.

Adlyn is the eldest of four children to an architect father and a mother who works in the telecommunications business.

She has loved art since her parents bought her first colouring book as a child. The influence of her relatives, many in art-related industries, also inspired her to explore her innate talent.

Adlyn is now pursuing a degree in graphic design, specialising in illustration.

“Being a graphic designer will be my bread and butter. But my passion lies in being a painter.”

She admits her art can be viewed as a little experimental and scores lower for commercial appeal.

More Malaysians are buying art but the majority tends to shun avant-garde work for conventional styles and themes, she pointed out.

Even art promoters and critics encourage artists to stay with commercially sound art, laments Adlyn.

“This scenario does not encourage artists to be adventurous and bold in their creative expression. If you want the art scene to grow in the right direction, it is important to accept all genres of art.” Artists she admires are Norma Abbas, Syed Ahmad Jamal, Muid Latiff, Nawwar Shukriah Ali, Nadhir Nor and Adam Ummar.

“I am amazed with their ability to portray their vision through different art forms.

“Their artistic expression always invokes vulnerability and honesty. I have found their works to be relatable and meaningful.”

When she is not studying and working on canvas, Adlyn loves spending time with animals.

“I have a kitten at home. Animals, from stray cats to my neighbour’s rabbits, also casually visit my house from time to time.”