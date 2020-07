HE IS neither a Michelin-starred chef, nor a ‘qualified’ one, but a simple man with tonnes of knowledge on cooking hacks. Syaf Kun finds creative and easy fixes or shortcuts instead of using conventional cooking methods.

On top of that, 31-year-old Syaf Kun, real name Muhammad Syafiq, adds his own touch to the food with his unique cooking style, provides cooking tips and lists an estimation cost to prepare his delicious food on his Instagram page @Syafkun.

Instead of barbecuing meat using the proper BBQ appliances, which he finds “troublesome to set up”, Syaf Kun makes barbecuing easy with simple hacks, using only a steel bowl which can be easily found in MR.D.I.Y. outlets.

“I find the conventional method too troublesome, especially when one does not have a proper kitchen area or tools or when travelling.

“Hence, I started to experiment by cooking without compromising on the quality and taste, but with a less hectic or difficult cooking process,” he said.

“Sometimes, these ideas come through keen observation or through a trial-and-error method,” added Syaf Kun.

“Using a rice cooker can be challenging to cook food such as sup tulang (bone soup), and it is a lot easier and more suitable to use the pressure cooker.

“If it’s made using a rice cooker, it might take a while to cook. But hey, that is the challenge.”