Easy-peasy buka puasa dishes

HARI RAYA AIDILFITRI is just around the corner. Looking for ideas to spice up dinner, during the last few days of the Ramadan month?

Look no further – since April 15, Malaysian food Instagrammers have been cooking up a storm with delicious sweet and savoury dishes to help break the fast with your family.

Three cooking influencers; Muhammad Syafiq, Syed Munawwar Syed Muhazani and Fazley Jalal have been dishing out the best recipes and ideas from their kitchen to guide followers in preparing the ultimate feast for Ramadhan – including tantalising drinks, delectable desserts and the mouth-watering main dish with simple ingredients!

Besides being an inspiration, the three have been attracting serious numbers of viewers; more than 100,000 viewers for a post.

If you have never cooked a single day in your life, it’s never too late. You still have the time to pick yourself up because all you need is a bit of confidence, a pinch of will power and a whole lot of love for food and start cooking!

1. Muhammad Syafiq @syafkun

Syaf Kun or real name Muhammad Syafiq, 31, delivers super-delicious dishes, desserts and drinks, splendidly. On the first day of Ramadan, he made Biscoff Cheescake Milkshake, a creamy indulgence, as sweets are the first thing one reaches for, to break the fast.

This is followed by scrumptious savoury dishes,to complement fragrant rice and finished off with enjoyable desserts like Biscoff Mochi.

Syaf Kun, 31, loves to experiment with new foods, such as Korean dish Jjangmyeon, using instant noodles.

This particular video alone attracted more than 472,425 viewers. Another dish, Mee Kolok Sarawak, drew more than 600,000 viewers.

This exceeded even his 419,000-strong Instagram following!

2. Syed Munawwar Syed Muhazani @Munawwar Kitchen

Syed Munawwar Syed Muhazani’s cooking style is so easy, fast and yummy that you would want to make them right away, especially if you like “Nasi Briyani – Fast and Easy version”.

Syed Munawwar, 29, serves up fuss-free dishes with ingredients found in the kitchen; for example, fried noodles and a three-layer Iced Milo, which drew 105,164 viewers on IG.

He also creates a distinctive fusion-style food by blending various tastes – ranging from Thai, Italian, Indian to Korean – into local dishes .

Foodies find it hard to resist his Briyani rice, Chicken Tikka Masala, Western-style dishes or just his drinks.

3. Fazley Jalal @fazleyjalal

If you feel like tucking into aromatic Malay cuisine, especially seafood dishes, Fazley Jalal, serves an exciting variety in a range of dishes with fish, prawn, squid and crab.

A very tempting Ketam Masak Lemak is one of the most popular dishes, drawing over 160, 352 viewers.

Fazley, who is in Terengganu, also does a variety of tasty chicken dishes apart from delightful local desserts like Pengat Pisang and Kueh.

Fans of Onde onde will enjoy tips into making the traditional dessert favourite, from the 30-year-old influencer.

His delightful drinks such as the Mango sensation milkshake and banana millshake are on the must-try list!