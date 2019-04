HARMAN, the brand known for a wide range of consumer and professional level audio products, recently opened its first flagship store and showroom in Sunway Geo Avenue, Bandar Sunway.

The Harman Studio is a two-storey showroom with 3,000sq ft of space packed with the audio giant’s best offering.

Said to be one of the first Harman studios in the Asia Pacific region, the place offers house brands such as JBL, Harman Kardon, Mark Levinson, Lexicon, and Revel.

Visitors to the showroom will also get to experience Harman’s lifestyle products ranging from portable speakers and headphones.

Professionals and enthusiasts will be able to immerse themselves in Harman’s home concept and products such as soundbars, home theatre systems, and luxury audio rooms.

Harman Asia Pacific senior business development manager Mark Ng said that the launch of the Harman Studio in Malaysia “will give consumers better insight into the products under Harman Kardon”.

He added that the studio will definitely help consumers to understand the products better and the range of audio solutions that Harman has to offer.