INSPIRED by a passion for animals in the wild, L. Yoganathan decided to pick up a camera to chronicle their ways.

Photography not only allows the marine biology graduate to get closer to wildlife in its natural state of existence, but also vividly record behaviour and habits.

Yoganathan patiently spends hours or even days in a forest reserve, just to get a photograph of birds and other animals.

He says it is worth the wait when he captures the moment of a macaque pensively sitting on a branch, with its face towards the rays of the setting sun.

The image conveys a longing for hope. Aptly titled “Ray of Hope”, it won an award this year.

“It was a surprise for me,’’ said Yoganathan.

“That was my first time entering a photography competition. I was happy beyond words to win the National Award for Malaysia at the Sony World Photography Awards 2021.’’

While Yoganathan finds beauty in every expression and characteristic of native species and revels in the beauty of natural habitats, the 25-year-old wants to make a difference by playing his part for a better future.

Yoganathan, who is currently special officer to the Penang deputy chief minister II, wants to communicate through photographs the importance of a sustainable environment for all living species, especially animals in the wild.

What attracted you to photography?

I would say it is because of the course I graduated in – marine biology. It was hard to look for a job in a related field. At the same time, I did not want to lose my passion for wildlife and nature. So, I found a way to express my enthusiasm for animals, through the lens.

How did you manage to take that award-winning shot ‘Ray of Hope’?

I went on a three-day trip to a mangrove forest in Kuala Gula, Perak. I spent a total of about eight hours, four hours in the morning and another four hours in the evening to get pictures of a vulnerable species of birds, the Lesser Adjutant, and an endangered bird species, the Milky Stork.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to get any good pictures of the species. Instead, I was able to explore and learn many things about the area. It wasn’t a very pleasant trip because I had to travel by motorcycle every day and I was travelling alone.

My trips for photography have always been alone and sometimes, it has been dangerous. But I always made it through, due to my passion.

That particular photo was taken during sunset. I was waiting at a spot where rays were falling between the trees and after about 15 to 20 minutes, I took the photograph.

What is your favourite subject to photograph?

It’s wildlife. I have always loved animals to the point that I chose a craft that is related to wildlife. Wild animals are misunderstood and their importance to human life and nature are disregarded.

Economic and political importance are always put before sustainable environmental management. However, I believe documentaries about nature and living things on Earth have brought enlightenment not only to academicians but also common people. I began my journey as a wildlife photographer to contribute as much as I can for a better future for all living things in the world.

What do you want to convey through your work?

As a wildlife photographer, I believe it is my responsibility to not only bring the intrinsic beauty of animals and nature to the attention of the general public, but also to capture the moments that tell the story of nature and its importance.

What is your favourite photograph?

I can’t choose one because every time I capture a photograph of new animals or the behaviour of certain species that I haven’t photographed before, it is a very exciting and special moment for me. All of the photographs that tell me new stories give me new experiences and teach me new things. They are all my favorites.

What is your goal in life?

To become a marine biologist and work towards a better future for humans and all living things on Earth.