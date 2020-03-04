Free dental screening for the underprivileged

7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA recently conducted its latest CSR initiative by arranging for a free dental screening and oral hygiene workshop to underprivileged youths in collaboration with its start-up, NGOHub at SOLS Academy Innovation.

The SOLS Academy of Innovation (SOLS.ai) is a free, 12-month education and boarding programme designed to provide a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity for the young, especially those of the urban poor, rural and indigenous communities.

The one-year programme is holistic, focusing on both soft and hard skills, while providing not only practical training but also internship and employment opportunities.

Over 8,000 students have graduated since the year 2007 and currently the centre nurtures 60 students under the guidance of five teachers.

The activity started off with a presentation on dental health and oral health awareness by Dr Nur Syakirah Abdullah from Klinik Pergigian Kepong, followed by a dental screening for the students.

The students were divided into two groups and were briefed on the usage and benefits of oral healthcare products to maintain good oral health.

To conclude the event, the students were treated to a scrumptious meal and goodie bags filled with oral healthcare products such as a dental kit, mouthwash and dental floss.

7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing Ronan Lee said: “A substantial number of people are not aware that they have dental problems, which may lead to serious illnesses such as mouth cancer and oral infections that are caused by bacteria.

“ It is important to raise awareness on oral hygiene via intervention screenings as well as talks, and we hope that the attendees have gleaned useful self-oral care knowledge.”

SOLS Academy of Innovation is currently crowdfunding to get a new kitchen for the Academy. Contributions will be used to improve the students’ experience at the Academy to ensure that they go on to create a bright future for themselves, their families and the wider community.

For more information, visit www.ngohub.asia/campaigns/Help-us.

