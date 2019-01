MOST of us would agree that health is wealth and that health is the greatest blessing of all. So why not share the gift of health this Chinese New Year by giving one of Brand’s Essence of Chicken specially-designed festive gift packs.

The gift packs all have the word ‘fú’ prominently displayed on them representing wishes of good health, happiness, good luck and good fortune in the upcoming year.

Brand’s Suntory Malaysia general manager Kuang Ming Ming said: “At Brand’s, we believe that the greatest gift of health is being able to stay physically healthy and mentally sharp.”

She added that Brand’s Essence of Chicken can increase metabolism by reducing tiredness and increasing oxygen flow to the brain for improved concentration.

“When we are more alert and our mind is sharper, it will be easier to achieve the fortune, luck and happiness we desire.”

The gift packs and hampers include a selection of its nourishing essence of chicken, and essence of chicken with cordyceps, as well as superior quality cave bird’s nest with rock sugar.

There are 17 different gift packs in total to suit every budget and gifting style, ranging from RM38 to RM258. They are available at leading pharmacies, supermarkets, hypermarkets and Chinese medical halls nationwide.

For more, visit the Brand’s Smart Living Facebook page or its official website.