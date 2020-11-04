Go Shop offers more deals for customers at 6th Anniversary bash

Go Shop, Malaysia’s leading homeshopping and ecommerce business celebrates its 6th Anniversary with #GoShopGreaterTogether campaign to thank customers for their support by offering special discounts and deals from now until Dec 13.

Go Shop threw a 6th Anniversary Live Party on Oct 31 with its hosts and local celebrities such as Datuk Aznil Nawawi, Datin Fouziah Gous, Linda Onn and Nad Zainal. The anniversary live party was streamed across all platforms, including Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Customers were able to enjoy the one-day exclusive birthday offers such as Buy 1 Free 1, Up to 50% off and Bonus Free Gift for some of the best-selling household appliances, kitchen & dining, beauty and digital products.

Dr Grace Lee, CEO of Go Shop said: “This year, Go Shop grew from strength to strength and we’ve achieved a 38% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, we’ve also grown our customer base [by] 31% since last year to 2.6 million customers. We hope to see the trend continue.”

“Due to the building blocks put in place as part of our digital transformation journey, Go Shop was able to pivot to the change by expanding health and wellness products, and offering fresh and frozen food during the MCO period.

Food and groceries quickly rose to the top three purchase categories on Go Shop”.

“We are committed to support local businesses and one of our efforts to help SMEs includes our eBazaar during the Raya period to support SMEs and MicroSMEs during this trying time.

Even with all the uncertainty, Go Shop together with our partners and vendors, were willing to come together and overcome challenges to continue providing essential items to our customers,” Lee added.

Go Shop’s 6th Anniversary campaign will feature a plethora of exciting deals and discounts from now until Dec 13.

Customers can enjoy Exclusive Weekly Deals, Up to 60% off and Products Below RM60. In addition, Go Shop is giving out RM600,000 worth of coupons where customers can enjoy RM20 off with a minimum purchase of RM300 with the promotion code: ANNIVERSARY20.

Meanwhile, on the Go Shop’s mobile app, customers can take part in the Tap & Win Game and win prizes worth RM60,000. It is a simple game within the app and the Top 166 each week from now until Dec 12 will win a prize.

Customers can also enjoy an exclusive discount when they make their purchases online with GrabPay, Standard Chartered and Public Bank during this campaign period.

In addition, they can join the Spend & Win Contest in collaboration with GDEX from now until Nov 25 and stand a chance to win a 85” TV with Home Theatre System and many more attractive prizes worth up to a total of RM60,000.

Tune in daily to the Go Shop Channel on Astro CH118, CH120, CH111 in Bahasa Malaysia or CH303 in Mandarin to discover Go Shop’s anniversary deals and offers.

Go Shop is also available on MYTV CH120. Visit Go Shop online at www.goshop.com.my or download the Go Shop app from Google Play and the App Store.