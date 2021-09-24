$!His name in paint

GRAFFITI fans can find his playful and colourful works around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur marked with his distinct tag, “JUNO’’.

So who is the person behind it all? After interviewing the 22-year-old artist, who prefers to be known only as Juno, it turns out that he, just like everyone else, is multifaceted and is coping with life’s challenges.

Have you always been an artistic person?

“I have always liked creating things. For example, I remember when I was five, I would create things using clay. I never took art formally in school. But art has always been a part of me.”

What did you do before doing art?

“Many people are not aware that I wanted to play football seriously. After two years of trying, I realised I might not like the lifestyle as much as I thought I would. I still played football occasionally, before the pandemic.

“I never did any art subjects in high school. So, when I started doing art, many people were surprised as they always knew me as the guy who only played football. No one knew I could draw. After deciding to let go of football, I started painting a lot more, but mainly for myself. I did not post my artwork anywhere.

“But when I started painting out on the streets, I couldn’t keep my work private. That was how people came to know about my style of work. It opened up a whole new era and life for me. Sometimes, it makes me feel like a different person.”