$!His name in paint

GRAFFITI fans can find his playful and colourful works around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur marked with his distinct tag, “JUNO’’.
So who is the person behind it all? After interviewing the 22-year-old artist, who prefers to be known only as Juno, it turns out that he, just like everyone else, is multifaceted and is coping with life’s challenges.
Have you always been an artistic person?
“I have always liked creating things. For example, I remember when I was five, I would create things using clay. I never took art formally in school. But art has always been a part of me.”
What did you do before doing art?
“Many people are not aware that I wanted to play football seriously. After two years of trying, I realised I might not like the lifestyle as much as I thought I would. I still played football occasionally, before the pandemic.
“I never did any art subjects in high school. So, when I started doing art, many people were surprised as they always knew me as the guy who only played football. No one knew I could draw. After deciding to let go of football, I started painting a lot more, but mainly for myself. I did not post my artwork anywhere.
“But when I started painting out on the streets, I couldn’t keep my work private. That was how people came to know about my style of work. It opened up a whole new era and life for me. Sometimes, it makes me feel like a different person.”
How has the pandemic impacted you personally?
“I had been working before the pandemic, but when it hit, it hit me hard. I was cut before I could get to my new job. That was when I started my business, Juked Magazine, which ended up being my main source of income during the pandemic.
“Since the pandemic, I could not meet up with my crew, so I haven’t been doing much graffiti. I also feel that I would be irresponsible if I go out now when we are supposed to stay at home. I also don’t get as many commissions as I did before.”
Why do you call your products Juked Magazine?
“I wanted to sell magazines at first, but when the pandemic hit, I didn’t think it was a strategic move anymore. But since I printed the brand name on my products, I just went ahead with it.”
What makes Juked Magazine products different?
“Personally, my papers and tips are one of the cheapest ones available, even when compared to those sold at convenience stores that have the same quality. People from other countries have contacted me about selling my stuff there.”
Have you ever thought of selling your art on print?
“I do digital artwork and I used to do commissions. But I realised that I don’t really like doing that. I find it difficult to draw with my wrist as I am more used to drawing with my entire arm. I find that my tablet is too small and I can barely draw anything, making it very hard to create digital artwork.
“I like graffiti because I always incorporate elements related to the environment. That way, I give that piece a meaning by complementing its background with the surrounding.
“Painting has always been a big part of my life and most people know me through my artwork. But I can do so much more than that. Painting is more like a hobby and I cannot earn much money doing just that.
“So when I sell my artwork, I prefer to put it on a product, like I did for Juked Magazine, making it as part of its design. That’s why I feel I am more of a businessman than an artist.”
What are your future plans?
“I like selling things and I am quite good at doing sales and managing things.
“Since I am living alone now, every cent counts. Art has not been on top of my priority list lately. The last time I did anything art related was for the singer imzzz’s album cover and some commission pieces. I would like to grow Juked Magazine further.”