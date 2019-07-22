Holiday escapades at Lost World of Tambun

WELCOME to the Lost World of Tambun in Ipoh. Here, there is something for everyone – adventures for the young at heart, wonders for the curious to explore, and tranquillity that everyone can appreciate.

And just a short walking distance away is the Lost World Hotel. Situated at the foot of ancient limestone hills and cocooned within lush greenery, the hotel offers the perfect respite from the busy, hurried world outside.

There are cosy, comfortable rooms with free WiFi and complimentary breakfast for two at the serene Garden Terrace as well as two free access tickets to the Lost World Night Park and the Night Hot Springs with its 13 different rejuvenating hot pools.

At the Night Park, guests can enjoy the shows or plunge in for a swim at the Jungle Wave Bay, get up close to nocturnal wildlife at the Petting Zoo by Night, and marvel at the enchanted Luminous Forest and the performances by its inhabitants, the Malayana tribe.

And during the day, the Lost World of Tambun Theme Park opens up a whole new world of more fun rides, games and activities for the whole family.

As part of the celebration for Merdeka and Malaysia Day, and for the school holidays from Aug 10 to 18, experience everything that the Lost World of Tambun has to offer with its Holiday Escapades campaign, from Aug 9 to Sept 16.

There will be games, and Merdeka-themed activities for the young, a newly-renovated aviary to explore for bird lovers, and a world of fun for everyone, young and old.

If you are looking to take your family away from the hustle and bustle of the city this upcoming school holiday, then escape to the Lost World of Tambun. It’s only a little more than two hours away from Kuala Lumpur.

For more, call +605-540-8888 or visit the Sunway Lost World of Tambun website or its Facebook page.