DESCRIBING the situation around the movement control order (MCO) as “crazy unpredictable”, TV presenter Yasmin Hani, who was juggling various activities at the time of our interview with her, told us she was still actively involved in Mompreneur Asia, an organisation that helps single mothers. “It is so hard to go and train them because of the MCO, but now they have created a platform where all these businesswomen can promote their own businesses for five minutes every day.” Yasmin and her celebrity friends with pet projects (collectively known as Celepets) have been actively helping Mompreneur with its fundraising activities, alongside their own personal causes, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic caused the MCO to be imposed. “We did not know the MCO was going to happen. We thought we would have a normal buka puasa event and ask for donations. This year we were supposed to get a huge amount of donations. I managed to get someone to donate a large sum and we were so happy that we could get to help many more people. “Then this (MCO) happened and the potential donors went quiet. I don’t know what is [happening] on their side.”

She spoke openly about post partum depression last year. – Courtesy of Yasmin Hani

Yasmin said that she and her friends had promised the single mums last year that they were going to do more to help them start their own businesses. “Instead of giving them fish, we teach them how to fish.” To keep their promise, the Celepets have invited these budding female entrepreneurs to go live on selected times and dates on the Celepets Facebook page where they are given five minutes to promote their business. Speaking about other causes close to her heart, Yasmin said she doesn’t choose or select her causes, instead she has been involved in everything that has come her way. “I do a lot for homeless people, children, anything and everything. I don’t work closely with any organisation but I do a lot on my own expense.” She often helps out certain parties provided her efforts are not taken advantage of. “Some companies say they want you to promote a charity, but it is for their own mileage and I don’t like that one bit. I pick and choose now.” She was once involved with an organisation to help homeless people in Chow Kit.

Yasmin (far right) at the Malam Amal Bersama Celepets 2019. – Courtesy of Hakim Ngainan Photography