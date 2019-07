HAVE you ever wanted to control time like Doctor Strange, be in Iron Man’s Hall of Armour, pose with Captain America’s shield, visit the Collector’s Museum, or experience the many fantastical events from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

Then you definitely want to make time for the Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition held at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

This exhibition is licensed by The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia to Crave Alive and Beast Kingdom, who worked in collaboration with Samsung Malaysia, Maybank, and KLOOK to bring this experience to life.

It depicts Marvel Studios’ decade of superhero movies, showcasing the iconic props, costumes and concept art that appeared in these movies.

For children aged 12 and under, they are first handed a passport before entering, which they will use to collect stamps after answering trivia questions throughout their visit.

Once they have collected all the stamps on their passport, they will receive an exclusive Marvel Superheroes button set.

All other ‘older’ guests are ushered to the Samsung Galaxy 10+ powered terminals to generate their own Avengers ID card – a personalised souvenir to commemorate their visit to the exhibition – which they can collect at the end of the guided tour.

Then everyone gathers at the door which will open to the call of “Avengers assemble”.

Behind the door is a room showcasing all 22 movies in the MCU in the form of motion posters and movie clips shown on big screens.

From then on, you would definitely want to have your camera phone primed and ready to take photos and videos of the authentic props and costumes from the movies and the many interactive exhibits in the various halls of the exhibit.

Each hall represents a central character in the MCU, starting with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.

The tour then continues with Black Panther, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Thanos, and The Collector.

Don’t forget to take videos of Iron Man’s armour projection, and selfies or wefies of you crossing the Bifrost on your way to Thor’s home.

Then capture moments of you opening portals like Doctor Strange and dancing like Baby Groot while keeping your eyes open for easter eggs and secrets along the tour.

You can even change Captain Marvel’s suit colour just like in the movie using a Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

The guided tour takes approximately one hour. The Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition ends at an exclusive merchandise store by Beast Kingdom, a major distributor from Taiwan.

The store, which is accessible only to paid visitors to the exhibition, features some Marvel superheroes merchandise never before sold in Malaysia.

The Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes exhibition opens daily from 10am to 10pm until Oct 27 this year.

Ticket prices are RM28 for children aged 12 and below and RM48 for adults for MyKad holders while non-MyKad holders pay RM38 (children) and RM58 (adults).