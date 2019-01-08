New beginnings this Chinese New Year with Tiger Beer

Tiger Beer launched its Chinese New Year 2019 campaign in style tonight, with a festive Old Shanghai banquet dinner at Copper Mansion, Petaling Jaya that also featured lion dances, musical performances, and activities like calligraphy and paper cutting, to entertain the guests.

During the campaign, Tiger Beer lovers stand to win thousands of ringgit in ang pows, limited edition Tiger Beer mahjong sets, exclusive Tiger Beer Prosperity bowl sets, and much more.

For more on this campaign and its promotions which are only open to non-Muslims and those aged 21 years and above, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY.