IF YOU prefer to see what Western Australia has to offer at your leisure, the state offers a host of routes for a self-drive holiday across its five main regions.

Your adventure begins the moment you land at Perth Airport in the state’s capital. With so many affordable car rental services available at the airport, you’ll be on your way in no time.

One epic drive to take is to the Great South West Edge, a 11-day trip that begins and ends in Perth and offers multiple scenic stops and must-see sights along the way.

Here are just a few of what you can see and do along the way.

Meet dolphins at Bunbury

Bunbury, a city famed for its wild but friendly bottlenose dolphins, is located just a two-hour drive from Perth and is the perfect spot to swim alongside these playful mammals.

Head to the Dolphin Discovery Centre, where you can learn all about dolphins and other local marine life.

If you are feeling a little more adventurous, head down to the shores of Koombana Bay, which has a dedicated interpretive centre and interaction zone that lets visitors get up close to the bottlenose dolphins.

You can also join a tour to view and swim with the dolphins for an out-of-this-world experience!

Indulge in Margaret River

With over 100 wineries, boutique breweries and produce such as exquisite cheeses, wine aficionados will be spoilt for choice at Margaret River.

It is also full of big-wave surfing opportunities. Over 40 spots offer waves suitable for all levels, from powerful reef breaks to fun beach surfs.

After a stop at the beach, take a scenic 30-minute drive inland and surround yourself with the world’s tallest hardwood trees at Boranup Karri Forest. This is a perfect spot for a romantic picnic under the canopy of these majestic 60-metre timber giants.

Don’t miss the guided tour to Jewel Cave where you’ll find the world’s longest straw stalactite.

Margaret River also offers rock climbing, abseiling, mountain biking, canoeing and whale watching tours. You might even want to try your hand at fishing at one of the many designated fishing spots.

Take a tree top walk

Walpole is a charming town located just three hours away from Margaret River and is a must-see stop for nature lovers.

It is an adventure waiting to happen with its expansive national parks, state forests, wide sandy beaches, pretty picnic spots and tranquil rivers offering more than a day’s worth of exciting activities.

The real beauty of Walpole is revealed when you take a gentle 600-metre stroll through the canopy of 400-year-old tingle tress on The Valley of the Giants Treetop Walk in the Walpole-Nornalup National Park.

Take a refreshing dip

Greens Bay is located in William Bay National Park and is just under an hour’s drive from Walpole.

Once you arrive, you’ll be greeted by clear emerald waters and pure white sand, perfect for swimming, snorkelling and diving.

Next, take a short stroll on foot to Elephant Rocks, where you can find natural elephant-like sculptures bathing in the clear waters, while the coastline provides breath-taking views of Madfish Bay, Waterfall Beach as well as an abundance of beautiful wildflowers if you are travelling during spring.

Enjoy nature’s best

Porongurup National Park is a haven for Australia’s most unique flora and fauna, including more than 100 species of birds and 750 varieties of plants.

Over 1.1 billion years in the making, it features a unique granite range of 12 peaks.

The park is also one of the best spots in the South West region to see wildflowers.

For more, visit Tourism Western Australia’s website.