Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner and to usher in the festivities, pandamart has come up with its own Mooncakes, in a wide variety of flavours.

Mooncakes are gifted as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept 21, this year.

Foodpanda Malaysia, a delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and others, quickly and conveniently, has launched its very own Pandamart mooncakes, handmade traditionally and packed individually, to delight consumers, nationwide.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival is usually celebrated by having family dinners and lighting lanterns. Although celebrations may be a little different this year, there’s no reason why the gifting practice needs to stop.

We have created an array of delectable and special mooncakes that are available with just a few taps,” said foodpanda Malaysia’s Managing Director Sayantan Das.

He said many Malaysians have started the practice of gifting to uplift each other’s mood, during these trying times and these tasty pandamart Mooncakes are sure to bring joy to many.

Pandamart Mooncakes comes in a variety of flavours such as Red Jujube, Purple Sweet Potato, Pure Lotus, Pandan Lotus, Black Sesame Single Yolk, Taro Single Yolk, Red Adzuki Bean Single Yolk and Mung Bean Single Yolk.

Mooncakes without the yolk would be priced at RM17.90 each while mooncakes with the yolk are priced at RM18.90, each. Customers can enjoy a 20% discount when they purchase four mooncakes or more, from pandamart.

These novel mooncakes, available in selected pandamart outlets in Malaysia, would make a perfect gifting option for all to usher in the festivities and share a special moment with their loved ones.

Customers can look forward to purchasing these mooncakes for their family and friends and have it delivered right to their doorstep with a few easy steps. It’s truly convenient at their fingertips!

Alternatively, customers could opt to purchase from Lotus, Aeon and Baker’s Cottage on the foodpanda app via shops.

All these mooncakes are available on pandamart and foodpanda shops now from Sept 5, 2021, onwards.

So, what are you waiting for? Get them early and delight someone you love as only limited quantities are available so stock up before it runs out.

Find out more on the available locations for these pandamart branded mooncakes, by visiting pandamart.

foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 12 markets in Asia Pacific - Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Japan.

foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader in the food delivery industry.