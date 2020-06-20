PIDOR HAM: shows that beauty and style know no size

“As someone who grew up struggling with her body image, I know how it feels to hate your own body. So, I decided to promote body positivity for people who feel they are not accepted because they are different,” says Pidor Ham. The young influencer shares with Marie Lamy about her experience of being bullied, how she overcame it through body positivity and dishes out tips about fashion for women of all sizes.

Through motivational videos and pictures posted on Facebook, Pidor hopes to help others struggling with their bodies. — Khmer Times

While working as a communication specialist for an NGO and a social media influencer on the side, Pidor decided to run a long-awaited project which seeks to promote the acceptance of all body types. Using Facebook as a platform, she would regularly upload motivational videos and pictures in efforts to uplift those suffering from body dysmorphia or low self-esteem. Every day, the Phnom Penh native chooses to break the conceptual idea that only one type of body image is beautiful. But how exactly did her advocacy begin? Pidor said everything started during her growing-up years. “For many years, I felt self-hatred. I used to hate everything from my curly hair to the scars and blemishes on my legs,” she said. Turning to the media, she noted the unrealistic doll-like personalities that many idolised and aspired to be. However, she never recognised herself in their faces, having instead struggled to cope with low self-esteem. After years of berating herself for not looking like someone else, Pidor finally chose to rebuild her battered self-esteem. She started looking after her mental health as she explained many of her internalised scars were caused by harsh remarks from others. By distancing herself from toxic crowds and taking care of her body, her journey to acceptance took her a year to trek. Despite the positive results, she said this remains a continuous battle, acknowledging that someone some­where would once again drop a fat-shaming statement disguised as a joke.

Pidor Ham is creating a safe space on social media for many to express themselves through her videos and pictures. — Khmer Times