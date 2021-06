Majmin Zakaria and Leanne Ali had a bright idea to revive a traditional game for today’s generation, which is commonly hooked on digital gadgets and always on the go.

They have cleverly brought back Batu Seremban, played by two or more people, especially girls, with a contemporary visual twist.

The mother and daughter team sew the triangular Batu Seremban sachets – usually filled with grain or gravel – with contemporary and colourful fabrics.

This colourful touch makes them more attractive to the younger generation.

Each custom-made Batu Seremban set also comes with an adorable matching pyramid shaped pouch, made with gorgeous floral or abstract fabric designs.

They are perfectly portable for millennials, who are always on the look-out for the next new thing.

The idea came from Majmin, whose passion for sewing began years ago, after reading a copy of Crafts magazine, which included step-by-step projects for knitting, crochet, tatting, sewing and others.

“I have always loved creating things by hand. I find myself drawn to beautiful handmade items,” said the 73-year-old retired banker.

“When I had children of my own, I would make dresses and other (handmade stuff) for them. I am still keeping the magazines!”

Inspired by the content, she started to sew and design bags.

“It started one day during the month of Ramadhan. I wanted to put some duit raya in packets for my grandchildren. I wanted to make them special and that’s when the bags came about. I tried to search for special materials with characters such as superheroes, animals, flowers and patterns to suit each of them.

“It was a huge hit. My daughter Leanne started to share this on social media and orders started pouring in! That’s how Stitch got started,” explained Majmin, who is the co-owner of Kuala Lumpur-based online business, Stitch on Instagram.

Majmin and graphic designer Leanne, 38, also sew and design wristlets, mini tote bags, foldable trays, all kinds of pouches, and carry bags.

What motivated you to create Batu Seremban sets with colourful fabrics?

I made a set (without bags at the time) for my granddaughter Hanna, and she took the set to school. Her friends started asking if they could also get a set and so she started taking orders from her friends.

Later, I noticed how cumbersome the small sacks were (on their own). I created the bags to put the sacks inside.

We realised that the more colourful designs were popular. That motivated us to choose more modern and colourful fabrics.

When we received a large number of orders from Malaysians staying overseas, to showcase our traditional games there, we started to add Malaysian designs like batik and ‘ikat’ fabrics.

We thought that including ‘how to play’ instructions would be a great idea as well.

How long does it take to make a Batu Seremban set?

About half an hour to make the individual sacks and another 30 minutes for the bag. The individual sacks will require some hand stitching too. The bigger bag needs extra attention as the zip insertion can be a bit tricky.

What was the most memorable item you made?

We have an array of products, including the metal straw and its carrier (which was quite popular, especially when the Malaysian government banned the use of plastic straws in restaurants) and the oil pouches for customers to put their essential oil bottles (very popular item among health-conscious people, especially during the pandemic).

But the most memorable item that I have made was the portable jewellery ‘tray’ that was made-to-order for a group of friends. They really loved them and I truly enjoy seeing them happy.

What are your future plans?

We will focus on items that are popular and in high demand, at the moment. We want to be able to enjoy what we do and not feel forced as it will affect the product quality or our happiness.