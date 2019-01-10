Pouncing on prosperity

TIGER BEER recently held an early welcome to the Year of the Boar with a grand dinner attended by Heineken Malaysia Bhd’s management team, trade partners, and members of the media.

The event also highlighted Tiger Beer’s call to ‘Uncage New Beginnings’.

While the venue was decorated with lanterns and motifs reminiscent of old Shanghai, it was given a modern twist in the spirit of ushering the new.

Guests were invited to first ‘pluck’ an ang pow containing a lucky draw ticket from the gilded Tree of Wealth before collecting gifts of Chinese New Year paper cuttings and Chinese calligraphy scrolls featuring prosperous words and phrases written on red paper.

They were also able to get their fortunes read, either by palm reading or tea leaf reading, and try their luck at spinning the wheel, and games like roulette or tai sai, in order to win chips that could be exchanged for exclusive Tiger Beer merchandise.

In the banquet hall, a stunning lion dance performance, led by Zhu Bajie (the popular pig character from the Chinese novel, Journey to the West), announced the start of the evening’s festivities as well as inviting luck for all.

The five lions each wore one of the colours representing the brands in the Heineken Malaysia portfolio – Tiger, Heineken, Guinness, Anchor and Apple Fox.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala thanked their trade partners and all who had helped the company rise up in prosperity before awakening the dragon, for a mesmerising dragon dance performance.

Guests then tossed the yee sang to new beginnings with wishes for a bountiful year ahead, followed by a dinner with unique dishes specially prepared for the festive season.

In his speech, Roland said: “The festive season is a time for us to usher in the new with a renewed spirit as we leave behind the old. Heineken Malaysia wants to celebrate this auspicious beginning with our loyal consumers to make this Chinese New Year a memorable one.

“This is the time of year where we celebrate with family and friends, hence, this year’s Chinese New Year campaign is packed with opportunities for consumers to win simply by enjoying the range of award-winning brews in our portfolio.”

Until mid-February, consumers who purchase any big bottle of Tiger Beer, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, or Heineken at participating coffee shops, food courts and Chinese restaurants can win themselves big prizes by just checking their bottle caps.

Just one bottle cap marked with the Chinese character Fu (fortune) will give the lucky consumer a big ang pow worth RM88,888!

A bottle cap marked with the Xi (happiness) character can be redeemed for an exclusive Tiger Beer mahjong set, while 15 caps marked with the Zhu (boar) character will allow consumers to redeem an exclusive Prosperity Bowl set.

The Tiger Beer mahjong sets are also available for purchase for only RM99 (while stocks last) at participating supermarkets throughout this month with the purchase of one carton of Apple Fox plus two other cartons of Heineken Malaysia products.

For more on this campaign, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY. These promotions are only open to non-Muslims who are 21 years old and above.