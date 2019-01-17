Prosperity comes early this year

THIS year, give yourself an auspicious start to new beginnings, and a better and bigger celebration, with Tiger Beer’s Chinese New Year campaign.

‘Malaysia’s No.1 Beer’ is going all out this festive season to help its fans have the best possible start to the year ahead with its festive Uncage New Beginnings campaign with millions of ringgit’s worth of prizes up for grabs.

All you need to uncage a new beginning for yourself is purchase any big bottle of Tiger Beer, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Heineken at participating coffee shops, food courts and Chinese restaurants.

Then check under the bottle cap to look for any of these three Chinese characters – Fu denoting fortune or good luck, Xi (happiness) or Zhu (boar) – to win yourself a great prize.

The cap with the Fu character will get you an ang pow worth RM88,888! The cap with the Xi character can be exchanged for an exclusive Tiger Beer Mahjong set while 15 caps with the Zhu character will allow you to redeem an exclusive Prosperity Bowl set.

Even though the lunar new year is still a few weeks away, a number of lucky Tiger Beer fans have already received a great start to new beginnings by picking up one of the grand prizes of RM88,888!

Hou Chun Leong, a 21-year-old contractor from Puchong, is one of them. Surprised and delighted to find out he had won, Hou intends to begin the Year of the Boar in style by using his RM88,888 prize to renovate his home and provide a memorable celebration for his family.

Teh Eng Guan, from Alor Star is another lucky winner, and a generous one too. This pensioner was with his five best friends at their usual gathering when he discovered the winning bottle cap.

In a gesture of true friendship, he will be sharing his RM88,888 prize equally among them.

Kok Sew Chu is a long-time fan of Tiger Beer. Noting that the brand is famous for giving back to its consumers during festive periods, this carpenter from Kepong was overjoyed to discover he is one of the lucky ones this year.

He plans to save the money for the future, and to fund his son’s university education.

Fans need not fret as there are more offers and promotions to be had when they purchase Tiger Beer or other Heineken Malaysia products at various stores across Malaysia.

To find out more, check out www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMy. Note that these promotions are only open to non-Muslims who are 21 years old and above.