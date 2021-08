Colours are the canvas of our emotions. Artist Teha Kamaruddin captures these feelings through a spectrum of shades, often done in abstract style.

The works of 24-year-old Tehalukis, as she is professionally known, depict figures in movement and expressive faces, all in vivid hues.

“I love combining realism and abstract art as I feel they can be harmonious together to reflect our own emotional or spiritual existence,” said the Sepang-based visual artist.

What inspired you to take up art and illustration?

I have always loved to draw.

I think I was 10 years old when I started to sketch figures. I was mainly influenced by my brother. I remember when I was young, my brother had a full collection of Ben Wong’s (author of Le.Gardenie) comics. I started to sketch anime-like figures to mimic his style and I think that’s how I got interested in arts.

When I got into high school, I started to discover watercolour abstracts through the internet. I saw Silvia Pelissero’s artwork and started to learn how to paint with watercolour. It was a pleasant journey of teaching myself how to paint. I taught myself to paint and fell in love with traditional art.

Then, I started to paint as a hobby and as therapy for myself. I decided to become an artist in November last year.

What motivated you to quit your job to pursue art?

Before I was a full-time artist, I worked as a mechanical designer in an engineering company. The company specialised in manufacturing mould machines. I love mechanical design and drafting. However, the stress was too much for me to handle. Then, I began to paint again as an escape from the stressful atmosphere .

Now, I am focused on becoming a full-time artist.

What inspired me to become an artist was the realisation that growing up sucks. I didn’t love what I was doing, I was depressed. I didn’t live my life. I was barely surviving trying to go through my daily life. So, I figured if it was going to be that difficult to make a living, I might as well be an artist instead. Also, because I have always loved to create and have control of my creations. It feels so much closer to my soul.

What is the main subject or focus of your art?

It is mostly human figures or portraits, but I try to keep the focus on storytelling through my work as I usually try to convey human emotions through it.

Since I am the type that struggles with words, I have always thought of speaking my mind or my heart out on canvas as a form of self-expression.

Why do most of your paintings depict figures or faces?

I find human figures or faces interesting. It gives me some sort of happiness and satisfaction once the face or the figure is formed as a painting.

Certain ways of muscle movements depict different expressions and I feel like a lot of people can relate once they look at my work.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

I am constantly learning about myself through art. But if I have to describe myself as an artist, I guess I see myself as an emotional artist, if that makes any sense.

I am able to change words into pictures. I feel like my ability to express my inner thoughts and emotions into art and tell the story to my audiences through my art is what I am as an artist. But then again, I just started November last year. So, I still am in the process of figuring myself out as an artist.

What type of medium do you often use?

My artworks are mostly formed from watercolour on watercolour paper. But as I began to grow as an artist, I began to experiment with different painting techniques and mediums.

I now find myself using acrylic paint more than ever. In some artworks, I use a combination of both mediums. I’m looking forward to learning how to paint with oils.

What are your future plans?

My plan is to evolve as an artist and maybe have a bigger studio of my own to create more. But it’s really hard since we’re in a pandemic.

I see myself creating and inspiring others. Hopefully, to see my art getting exhibited too. I hope to support myself through art and give back to the local art community, to support and inspire emerging artists.