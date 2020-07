When asked why she stopped learning music, Hui explained: “You have to be very passionate when learning music, whether it is the piano or the violin. I think I lacked patience and so I stopped.”

“I have also been cooking things I have never cooked before.”

During a tele-conference interview, the co-host of 8TV’s Ho Chak food exploration programme said: “Since the MCO I have done a lot of cooking. I also got some virtual piano lessons from my friends. I had stopped my piano lessons, the theory part as well, when I was in Grade 2. I hope to be an adult student.

SINGER , actress and TV show host Orange Hui (real name Tan Hui Tien) kept herself busy, even while she was cooped up at home.

Hui is proud of the way Malaysians came together to help those in need. – Courtesy of The Wonderland+

Hui is also involved in environmental events such as 30 Hour Famine, an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to working with children, families and their communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Participants give up solid food for 30 consecutive hours to raise funds for children in need.

She explained that prior to the main event, participants of the 30 Hour Famine got to take part in several workshops before the main event, which is usually held in a stadium.

“This year will be different. It will be a virtual event,” said Hui. She is still waiting for guidelines from the organisers.

According to the event website, the Famine Weekend is scheduled to take place on Aug 1 and 2 this year.

“This is the fourth or fifth year that I have taken part. The organisers contacted me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. 8TV is working with them.”

On July 11, Hui also took part in the Live Love Life virtual concert to help raise funds for charity.

“It was for Angelica Li Sinje’s NGO Little Yellow Flower Education Foundation. It was to help raise funds to pay the education fees for underprivileged children.”

Hui says she occasionally does charity work to do her bit to help those in need.

She says taking part in fundraisers is something she has been doing regularly since her days as a student in a Chinese vernacular school.

“I think that influenced me a lot.”

However, upon digging deeper, there is also another reason she is a very giving person.

“My mother has a very big heart. I have a brother who has Down Syndrome. My mum always taught us to empathise with others, to care for other people. If something happens to us, we will wish that others will help us. I think this is why I do what I do.”

During the early days of the MCO, many people went out of their way to help collect and distribute food and money for those who really needed it. Seeing such gestures really moved Hui.

“I was very happy to see this. There are a lot of kindhearted people in this country. Some of them donated money and items.

“But when I saw people walk out of their comfortable homes to help people undergoing bad times I felt good and also very proud of them. Going out of their way to help others this way is not easy. So this is a good thing.”

As a singer, Hui’s last recording was for 8TV’s Chinese New Year single. When asked what is in store for her in the near future, Hui said: “I will keep doing my hosting job. I also hope to come out with a new single this year. It has been a while since I recorded a new song.”