THE wacky comic world of Crayon Shinchan, the fluffy orange anthropomorphic tabby cat Garfield, and the goofy sea sponge from Bikini Bottom, Spongebob Squarepants have joined hands with JomRun, Southeast Asia’s leading running app, to organize a series of virtual runs.

Partnering with Nickelodeon and Animation International, JomRun is looking to excite experienced runners and entice newbies alike with these unique fun runs that will offer up a wide array of limited edition Garfield, Crayon Shinchan and Spongebob Squarepants merchandise!

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Nickelodeon and Animation International, and what it will bring to the table for JomRun and the virtual running scene. I have always been a big fan of these iconic characters - Garfield, Crayon Shinchan and Spongebob Squarepants, and I am sure many Malaysians out there, too. Through this partnership, we hope it opens a new window of opportunity, inspiring new people from all walks of life to take up a healthier lifestyle, through running,” said JomRun’s founder and managing director, Chang Yi Hern.

The Garfield Virtual Run, an ongoing event that spans months, while the Spongebob Squarepants Virtual Run will take place from Dec 1, 2021 until Feb 28, 2022. Registrations are now open and early-bird sign-ups will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 50%.

On the other hand, the Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run Series will be launched in three parts:

The Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run, from Sept 8 until Sept 30, 2021; the Shinchan Biu Biu Virtual Run, from Oct 1 until Nov 30; and the Crayon Shinchan Joyful Time, from Dec 1, 2021, until Jan 31, 2022.

Participants can choose between a range of distances; a half marathon - 21km or a 5km run.

Participate can also choose to run in short time spans to make up the distance. They are also allowed to complete the mission by incorporating a step counter, treadmill or other cardio exercises such as jogging in place or even jumping ropes.

“If you grew up alongside the antics of the iconic cartoon, you may find it ironic that the laziest cat on earth is now the symbol of fitness. But, if Garfield can do it, then so can you. That’s the message we at JomRun want to amplify. Running isn’t just for fitness buffs anymore. With virtual runs - even a couch potato of Garfield-levels can stay healthy one step at a time and during this pandemic period, I believe that this is one of the most effective ways that people can stay safe while keeping their heart rates up,” said Chang.

Participants, who have completed the run can look forward to exciting prizes including a finisher medal (21km finishers will receive a Gold medal), a dry-fit shirt; a finisher t-shirt, tattoo stickers, a drawstring bag, a premium cyclist jersey, a face mask, keychain and a tote bag.

The Garfield Virtual Run allows participants to choose their merchandise from three different themes: Foodie Garfield, Sleepy Garfield or Playful Garfield.

Additionally, runners participating in the Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run Series, and the Spongebob Squarepants Virtual Run will receive entitlements according to the run they registered for.

To participate;

●Register on the JomRun app

●Sign up for the virtual event of your choice, pick your distance category and choose your entitlements

●Activate the JomRun app tracker and run

●Your running results will be automatically recorded.

●The entitlements will be posted after the running period

JomRun’s virtual events shape the future of running and community building as people become more and more reliant on digital tools to stay healthy. Home to 2 million registered users across Southeast Asia, JomRun brings runners closer together, no matter where they are physical.

Founded by Chang in 2018, JomRun is working towards building a platform that engages the fitness community and promotes a quality lifestyle.

Envisioning to impact the lives of more than 100 million people across the region in the next 10 years, the brand aims to make it seamless for people to lead a healthy physical and mental lifestyle.

These virtual runs are now open in Malaysia! Find out more information, please visit www.jomrun.com.