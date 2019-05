SUNWAY MALLS recently launched its Bunga-Bunga Raya campaign for this Ramadan and in anticipation of the coming Aidilfitri festivities at Sunway Putra Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

The six Sunway malls have united in a floral-inspired theme with each mall decked out in one of six species of flowers in Malaysia, with each carrying a symbolic meaning – the hibiscus (for togetherness), bougainvillaea (celebration), orchid (forgiveness), geranium (hope), morning glory (new beginnings) and jasmine (purity).

At the launch of the campaign, Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan said the different species of flowers in its Bunga-Bunga Raya theme across its malls symbolise the different people of Malaysia coming together to celebrate a festive season – which has always been a Sunway Malls’ hallmark.

Also present at the launch were Sunway Group deputy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Razman Hashim, Sunway Malls COO Kevin Tan, Sunway Velocity Mall senior general manager K.S Wong, Sunway Putra Mall general manager Phang Sau Lian, Sunway Carnival Mall general manager Chai Wen Yew, Sunway Giza assistant general manager Albert Cheok, and Sunway Citrine Hub assistant general manager Allan Tay.

Check out these flowers at the respective Sunway malls.

Hibiscus harmony

At Sunway Pyramid in Bandar Sunway, its Orange Concourse has the hibiscus in full bloom until June 9 in a specially-created indoor garden.

There are five different activities to be found here. Complete the activities, scan a unique QR code to download the new Sunway Pyramid mobile app, register for the Bunga-Bunga Raya contest before June 9, and you might win a limited edition Vespa motorbike, courtesy of Sunway Pyramid and Naza Group.

For some floral gifts and décor, visit the Flower Market by Fleurs or try your hand at fun arts and craft workshops taking place on selected dates as well as a flower decoration workshop on weekends.

Also, redeem a jar of Yankee Candle for a minimum spend of RM500 (RM400 with HSBC credit card) in not more than two receipts.

Bougainvillaea beauty

Sunway Velocity Mall in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, features a kampung house decorated with giant colourful bougainvillaeas in its Main Atrium, with plenty of activities happening until June 9.

There are two fashion runway competitions, as well as children workshops on making dancing puppets, Ramadan lanterns, DIY slime and lip balm as well as meet-and-greet with characters from TV shows such as Ejen Ali, BoBoiBoy, and Sesame Street on selected dates.

Collect enough stamps from the activities on their My Little Adventure Passport booklet and the children get to redeem a mystery gift.

There are also gift redemptions of Cenderahati Aidilfitri packets, a set of glass bowls and Universal Traveller 20in luggage bag for those who spend a minimum of RM200 (RM100 with HSBC credit card) in not more than two receipts, RM600 (RM500 with HSBC credit card) in five receipts or less, and RM1,500 (RM1,400 with HSBC credit card) in six receipts or less, respectively.

Opulent orchid

At the Main Concourse (ground floor) of Sunway Putra Mall in Kuala Lumpur, orchids blossom in a ‘garden’ with larger-than-life birdcages placed around a fountain until June 16.

A complimentary photo booth area is available for visitors to take as many pictures as they wish.

Besides fashionable styles by home-grown designers such as Tom Abang Saufi, Emel and Natasha Ameer and a Flower Market by Petals2U at the Main Concourse, there’s also an Aidilfitri Market at the East Wing ground floor as well as a Kraftangan Bazaar on level two, and a Beauty Corner at the West Wing ground floor.

Enjoy workshops for arts and craft and flower arrangement as well as fashion shows on selected dates. And throughout Ramadan, visitors can break fast with meals as low as RM10 in the Let’s Eat, Jom Iftar promotion at participating outlets.

Shoppers can also redeem a set of raya packets when they spend RM250 (RM150 with HSBC credit card or Sunway PALS) in not more than two receipts, and a raya serving dish or a pot of orchids with a spend of RM400 (RM300 with HSBC credit card or Sunway PALS) in three receipts or less.

Graceful geranium

Sunway Carnival Mall in Penang features a Geranium Flower Garden on its Upper Ground Concourse until June 16, offering activities based on Malay culture such as batik and wau painting, as well as a chance to take insta-worthy photos with the different-sized geraniums.

Visitors can also get a beautiful intricate henna design drawn on their hands for free while they wait to break fast at one of the many halal restaurants in the mall.

Those looking to do some early raya shopping should check out the many promotions by the mall’s tenants or pay a visit to the Agrobazaar Aidilfitri located on the lower ground floor for local delicacies and goods.

For those who spend RM200 (RM100 with HSBC credit card) in two receipts or less, they can redeem a set of Cenderahati Aidilfitri raya packets, or a kurma jar with a minimum spend of RM400 (RM300 with HSBC credit card) in two receipts or less.

Morning glory & jasmine joy

Over at Sunway Giza Mall in Kota Damansara, the morning glory or bunga seri pagi reigns supreme at the Centre Boulevard area.

Meanwhile at Sunway Citrine Hub in Johor Baru, the jasmine flower or bunga melur welcomes visitors at its Main Lobby entrance.

Decorative star lights, pelita and jasmine flowers throughout the mall’s common seating area help create a ‘balik kampung’ feel at Sunway Citrine Hub till June 2.

Shoppers who spend RM100 and above in a single or combined receipts in any outlet at Citrine Hub can also redeem one raya packet.

