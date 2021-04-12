Serving up local flavours

FOR several years, Johnson Wong worked in some of the best-acclaimed kitchens around the globe. Upon his graduation from Le Cordon Bleu Sydney, Wong launched his career as a professional chef through working in various notable restaurants internationally.

From preparing sophisticated meals in France to serving mouth-watering dishes to customers in China, many of Wong’s restaurants received the hallmark of culinary excellence. In fact, many of them were featured and considered on a list of best restaurants by notable references like Michelin Guide and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Despite the impressive recognition for his international achievements, Wong always knew his passion lay in local Malaysian cuisine.

“I am in awe of the idea of keeping true to our roots as a Malaysian. In fact, it brings me great joy to be able to discover our local produce and flavours” said the Penang chef.

Soon after his stint as executive chef at Macalister Mansion, Wong decided to take on a new venture. His love for Malaysian cuisine led him to open his own restaurant, Gen, in Penang. “Establishing Gen has been a personal favourite highlight of mine. To be able to launch the concept in my very own restaurant is great.”

At its core, Gen pays homage to local Malaysian cuisine and ingredients. Its tasting menu mainly revolves around Wong’s interpretation of Malaysian ingredients and flavours. Since its opening in 2018, the restaurant has gone on to become a popular destination among local and international foodies.