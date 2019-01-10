Shopee’s Kongsi Fa Chai celebration is not going to “boar” you

SHOPEE started the Chinese New Year celebrations early with a Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai celebration on Jan 9 at Shangri-la Hotel Kuala Lumpur complete with a lion dance, an appearance by the God of Prosperity, a yee sang toss as well as an eight-course lunch with invited guests comprising brand representatives, celebrities as well as members of the media. Gracing the event was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who said in his speech that it was encouraging to see e-commerce platforms like Shopee presenting opportunities not only to big brands but also to small and medium enterprises.

For this Chinese New Year, Shopee is having a Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai celebration till Feb 6 filled with attractive giveaways, social media contests, great deals and discounts from brands such as Watsons Malaysia and Samsung. Kongsi (rather than usual Gong Xi) is a play on the Malay word for sharing and reflects Shopee’s commitment to share good fortune and prosperity with all its users for the year ahead. Shopee has also up the ante with crazy savings on special dates – Jan 14 to Jan 16, and Jan 22 to Jan 24, with festival themed days such as CNY Essentials Festival, Shocking Sale Festival, Shopee Mall Festival, Cashback Festival and CNY Mega Festival. Throughout this campaign, users can receive daily cashback of 88% (capped at RM5.80) in the 88% Cashback Daily when they spend on the platform (vouchers given out at 3pm each day). There are also 88,888 mystery boxes by brands and sellers across the platform which are going at least half the products’ retail price as well as Shopee Shake to Win RM888,888 where users get to shake the prosperity tree for a chance to win Shopee coins, prizes and vouchers worth RM888,888!

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution (centre) joins other VIPS to toss yee sang. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din