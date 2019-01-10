Shopee’s Kongsi Fa Chai celebration is not going to “boar” you

SHOPEE started the Chinese New Year celebrations early with a Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai celebration on Jan 9 at Shangri-la Hotel Kuala Lumpur complete with a lion dance, an appearance by the God of Prosperity, a yee sang toss as well as an eight-course lunch with invited guests comprising brand representatives, celebrities as well as members of the media.
Gracing the event was Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who said in his speech that it was encouraging to see e-commerce platforms like Shopee presenting opportunities not only to big brands but also to small and medium enterprises.
For this Chinese New Year, Shopee is having a Shopee Kongsi Fa Cai celebration till Feb 6 filled with attractive giveaways, social media contests, great deals and discounts from brands such as Watsons Malaysia and Samsung.
Kongsi (rather than usual Gong Xi) is a play on the Malay word for sharing and reflects Shopee’s commitment to share good fortune and prosperity with all its users for the year ahead.
Shopee has also up the ante with crazy savings on special dates – Jan 14 to Jan 16, and Jan 22 to Jan 24, with festival themed days such as CNY Essentials Festival, Shocking Sale Festival, Shopee Mall Festival, Cashback Festival and CNY Mega Festival.
Throughout this campaign, users can receive daily cashback of 88% (capped at RM5.80) in the 88% Cashback Daily when they spend on the platform (vouchers given out at 3pm each day). There are also 88,888 mystery boxes by brands and sellers across the platform which are going at least half the products’ retail price as well as Shopee Shake to Win RM888,888 where users get to shake the prosperity tree for a chance to win Shopee coins, prizes and vouchers worth RM888,888!
In addition, users can win weekly cash prizes, Shopee coins and other amazing prizes in the Shopee CNY Live Quiz, which takes place on weekdays at noon from Jan 14-31, and at noon and 8pm on Jan 22-24. Also watch out for the Shocking Sale which is a flash sale held on different days (the biggest ones are on Jan 15 and Jan 22) with prices as low as 88 sen and up to 88% discount on products ranging from fashion, electronics to lifestyle.
Shopee Malaysia business head Zed Lim said: “Shopee believes in creating revolutionary innovations to provide users a seamless shopping experience no matter where they are because everything is now at their fingertips. From a platform that bridges the gap between shoppers, brands and sellers, it is now an ecosystem that responds intuitively to consumers’ demands and drives user engagement.
“We help users stretch their ringgit though Shock Sales and daily cashback while inspiring them with ideas by bringing more brands and sellers on board.”