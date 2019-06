WATCH the Sunway Pyramid Ice Malaysia team defend its title against teams from Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand at the Skate Malaysia 2019, happening at Sunway Pyramid Ice, from now till June 30. .

Some 300 skaters from Asian countries will be competing in this 13th edition of the competition for the overall title, which has been held by Sunway Pyramid Ice Malaysia since 2003.

Organised by Sunway Pyramid Ice and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia, Skate Malaysia 2019 officially opened on Thursday (June 27).

Present at the launch were Selangor Young Generation Development, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Kahiruddin Othman and Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan.

Chan said that holding ice-skating competitions in tropical countries like Malaysia has been a daunting challenge.

But he added that he is proud of Sunway Ice’s contribution to the sport since our first Winter Olympian, figure skater Julian Yee, 22, first learnt to skate at this rink at the age of five.

For Skate Malaysia 2019, Chan said: “Apart from cultivating sportsmanship, the competition is also a platform for fellow skaters to exchange tips, foster friendships and ultimately, strengthening unity across Asia.”

Among the luminaries who have trained at Sunway Pyramid Ice are Julian Yee, 22 who took part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games and Sree Abiraame, 7 who has been making waves at the international ice skating circuit.