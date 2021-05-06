Stamping her style

A visit to a scrapbook store in 2012 sparked Angeline Choo’s interest in the world of crafting, especially the art of greeting cards.

She started designing customised cards for special occasions, creatively combining various art techniques – including the stamping method – into a single artwork.

“Stamping is a great idea for everyone, regardless whether you can draw or not. It is versatile as you not only can make cards but gift tags, albums, journals, envelopes, among others,” said Choo, who specialises in high-quality rubber and clear chops (made of photo polymer or vinyl) to stamp her works.

“I apply various techniques to create my cards – from patterned papers to colouring with markers, painting with watercolours, foiling, stencil and even mixed media art.”

She shares her love for the card-making process through her Instagram Page (@scrappyscrappy) and YouTube tutorials (TheScrappyScrappy).

Her talent caught the eye of Unity Stamp company in the United States of America.

Choo, the only Malaysian, joined the design team, in 2014. “Being able to explore new things while preserving precious memories is just priceless!” she enthused.

The winner of Craftsy Blogger Awards for Best Paper Photography in 2015, Choo also appeared in Papercraft Inspiration magazine in 2014 after winning the Reader Challenge. Besides cards, she also crafts handmade jewellery.

What inspired you to craft or design cards?

One day, I happened to chance upon a local scrapbook store, Scrap-n-Crop, which sold mini album kits. I thought it would be fun to try, as a one-time thing.

Soon, I started buying many craft products, watching countless craft videos, and reading lots of craft magazines.

I am able to explore new things and the oh-so-precious memories are just priceless!

Tell us about your creative journey into crafting cards?

After making a mini-album, I started to explore card making.

I remember getting my first stamp set from Unity Stamp and that was the beginning of my journey.

Once I started making cards, I made many new friends from all over the world - we shared ideas and continue to inspire one another.

I entered craft challenges to constantly push myself to try new techniques and learn new skills.

Soon, I was asked to be on several Design Teams, where I was sponsored with craft products to create even more cards.

I joined my (present) dream Design Team in 2014, when the owner of Unity Stamp asked me to be part of their lineup.

How do you come up with the ideas for your hand-made cards?

In the crafting world, people know that I love rainbows and glitter. I love making fun and cheery cards.

I hope that those who receive my cards will feel the joy and love that I put into them.

Usually, I just go with the flow and just create. I can’t explain it in words but I visualize the finished card in my head.

Things don’t always go as planned, sometimes for the better, and sometimes it does end up in the trash can. If you never try, you will never know. So, I just go for it!

I did not study art as my major. I learned by trying and being inspired by other craft artists.

So if you would like to start making cards, I encourage you to just start. Find the thing that you love and invest time.

Share the artistic process of creating hand-made cards?

Handmade cards not only take time, but you have to come up with an idea.

It also depends on the complexity.

If I already have an idea and know exactly what I want to make, it can take under an hour to make.

For cards with more techniques and complexity, it can take up to a few hours. Just remember, this is not a competition. So, take your time and don’t rush it.

What is the most memorable card, which you have made?

I have made many cards over the years. Pop-up cards, shaker cards, interactive cards, mixed media cards.

But, I can proudly say that the most memorable card was definitely my own wedding invitation card. I designed it, albeit simple; I spent endless hours with my hubby just to wrap the doily around, added paper butterflies, and tied it up with twine. A back-breaking task but definitely worth it!