TOURISM Selangor believes there are places yet to be discovered and things to do that will surprise even those born and bred in the state.

Here is a list of 10 places and activities that you should check out.

Sky Mirror (Secret Island)

The Sky Mirror (Secret Island) in Kuala Selangor is a unique tourist attraction that is only accessible to tourists twice a month during the new moon and full moon when the tide is at its lowest.

When the tide is just right, the ‘Mirror of the Sky’ (Kuala Selangor Beach) appears offering a unique photo opportunity and marine experience not to be missed.

Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk

Klang is a royal town and former state capital. Take the Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk to revisit the town’s history through its many historic buildings and traditional structures.

The Royal Klang Town Heritage Walk is led by professional guides who will open doors to exclusive venues accessible only on this 3km two-and-a-half-hour-long walk.

Kuala Kubu Baru

Historically, Kuala Kubu town is built on the site of Raja Mahadi’s fort, from where he fought with Tengku Kudin during the civil war of 1867-1874.

Now, the town’s surrounding beautiful mountain ranges not only offer gorgeous vistas and cool waterfalls, but also activities for the adventurous such as paragliding, white water rafting, rope-swinging, mountain biking, hiking, and more.

Tanjung Sepat

This fishing village, about 95km south of Kuala Lumpur, is fast emerging as an eco agro-tourism hotspot.

Check out the Bakaugruv Kampung Resort, Kuan Wellness Ecopark, and Ganofarm Homestay.

Or just drop by one of the many little shops to try the kopitiam-style coffee, along with steam buns, fishballs, seafood, and other old favourites.

Kajang Heritage Centre

Another historical place to visit is the Kajang Heritage Centre, which features a collection of objects related to the history of the town and the Hulu Langat District.

Sultan Alam Shah Museum

For those who want to experience history for themselves, the Sultan Alam Shah Museum in Shah Alam plays host to a cultural heritage programme organised by the Selangor’s Malay Tradition and Heritage Corporation (Padat).

This heritage programme takes place on the second Sunday of each month as part of the state government’s initiatives to promote culture and art in the form of traditional dances, games, and more.

The Dark Cave

Who hasn’t heard of Batu Caves and its annual colourful Thaipusam festival. Its newly-painted 272 rainbow steps have turned this iconic place of worship and tourist destination in Gombak into an even more memorable one.

But there is more to this place.

The Dark Cave is one of the main caves in this cave complex. It is made up of a 2km-long surveyed passage with seven major sections, and a unique guano-driven ecosystem.

It offers cave formations such as stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, cave pearls, cave curtains, and gour pools (also known as rimstone dams) that took millions of years to make.

The Dark Cave is also home to the rarest spider in the world, the Trapdoor spider (Liphistius batuensis).

Selangor Fruit Valley

But if nature, and more specifically, fruits are your thing, check out the Selangor Fruit Valley, located at Km7 of the Rawang-Bestari Jaya road, which reflects the state’s efforts to modernise the agriculture sector.

There’s more than just fruits here, although there are plenty of that to be found.

The place also features tram rides, a petting zoo, a herbal garden with 150 species of herbs, a stingless bee farm (lebah kelulut) and other activities to make it a fun visit for the whole family.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts

Just a few minutes from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is the Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, which sports a unique and grand architecture, and offers one of largest convention centres in the country.

The resort has 333 rooms and suites, each with the latest in-room technology. Guests of the Executive Rooms and Suites can have access to the Executive Lounge with a daily buffet and a variety of additional amenities.

Mitsui Outlet Park (MOP)

Malls are 10-a-penny in Selangor, but the Mitsui Outlet Park (MOP) in Sepang manages to stand out from the rest.

Located some 6km from KLIA, this factory outlet shopping mall offers over 170 branded stores featuring upper-middle to high-end off-season products at attractive discounts.

There’s also a Japanese specialty store (Japan Avenue) that showcases that country’s art, culture, music, and culinary delights. And for food, there’s a wide range of restaurants and even a food court at MOP.

