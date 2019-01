LADIES, get your running shoes ready as the Malaysian Women Marathon (MWM) is back again with better prizes and more categories as well as a brand-new venue.

This sixth MWM will be the biggest women’s marathon event, according to organiser Tourism Selangor, and the only running event for women that offers a 42.195km (a full marathon) category.

MWM, which was held in Shah Alam for the past five years, has switched venue this year to Padang Timur, Petaling Jaya, with the support of the Selangor state government.

Participants will also get to attend talks by international experts who will speak on various subjects before the run on March 3.

Meanwhile, MWM has commissioned Habsah Abang Saufi to create a series of art titled ‘Wanita’.

Tourism Selangor general manager Noorul Ashikin Mohd Din in a statement said that Habsah’s art will be printed on T-shirts for the run.

“And as if that isn’t exciting enough, we have also teamed up with Swarovski Malaysia to produce medals embellished with Swarovski crystals,” Noorul Ashikin added.

However, these glittering medals come with a higher entry fee. For those, who prefer to forgo these premium prizes, MWM offers a special no-frills package with a lower entry fee.

Additionally, those who register for a full marathon can also opt to stop at the 30km mark but will still be able to claim their prize.

However, their certificate will reflect this shorter distance and not the full marathon.

For more, visit the Malaysian Women Marathon Facebook page or register at the Checkpoint Spot Asia MWM 2019 page.