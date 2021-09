Cloud kitchen COOX and multi-brand F&B operator Revenue Valley Sdn. Bhd jointly announced the arrival of celebrated brands like The Manhattan FISH MARKET and NY Steak Shack in Petaling Jaya, with the opening of the company’s latest location at COOX in Glo Damansara.

Operating takeaway and delivery in line with current SOPs, this location brings American-style seafood offerings from The Manhattan FISH MARKET and delicious sizzling steaks, burgers, pasta, and platters from NY Steak Shack closer to consumers in Petaling Jaya, in addition to offerings from Revenue Valley’s newer brands Nice Catch and DaporLah.

Despite the pandemic and economic uncertainties, Revenue Valley is forging ahead with its expansion plans, focusing on its fast-casual dining brands like The Manhattan FISH MARKET and NY Steak Shack, which have continued to show stronger growth compared to higher-end brands. Coupled with these factors, cloud kitchens are the ideal solution to propel Revenue Valley’s expansion further.

“We are extremely excited and proud to partner with COOX. We hope that we can continue to provide great food and a range of dining options to our diners while persevering through the current challenging situation. The past year has been tough for everybody and thanks to great initiatives like this, we can weather the storm together and hopefully come out much stronger,“ said Revenue Valley CEO Daniel Chan.

“We are very happy to partner with a diversified F&B operator like Revenue Valley and are delighted to help bring favourites from their iconic brands like The Manhattan FISH MARKET and NY Steak Shack closer to consumers,” said COOX co-founder and CEO Ken Lee.

To order crowd favourites for the whole family from The Manhattan FISH MARKET, NY Steak Shack, Nice Catch and DaporLah, visit store.coox.asia now.