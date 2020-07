By BRIDGET MENEZES

It is important to take pauses in our daily lives, that is, to step back, become calm, quiet and reflect. When our mind is constantly receiving stimuli from outside, there is not a moment when the surface can be quiet and still. If we are just reacting to external stimuli, then there is no way of seeing the real depth.

We need to create space for ourselves each day. When we can let the mind become still, we are able to look deep inside and see what we need to clean out.

Think about a glass of water; we like to drink pure, crystal-clear water, and if the water is unclean, we would feel uncomfortable. We understand this for water, but what about our minds? When our minds are clouded, the words we speak too are clouded.

We don’t always understand why we have said something. But when we see the impact of something we have said, we wish we had not uttered it, but then it is too late. Therefore, it is essential to think before we speak and for that we need the power of silence.

I go ‘inside’ and find myself. All support, all wisdom, all solutions are already there. I just need to remember.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.