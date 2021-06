AZLAN Syarawi Mokhtar Bajunid does not conform to any particular style when it comes to designing homes.

The biggest inspiration for the architect-interior designer is his mother, who is an artist with an unconventional mind.

She believes in giving her own original take on artworks. This is something Azlan has learned from her and applies in every project he works on. He finds a new perspective and ideas for each space.

Azlan has built a creditable portfolio of his work on homes and commercial buildings in Malaysia.

Since 2013, he has participated in competitions from Norway to Dubai. His projects have been featured in architecture and interior design magazines in South Korea, India and Egypt.

What inspired you to become an interior designer?

I am a practising architect who happens to be an interior designer. I started off in architecture.

Interior designing just came after naturally, and stayed on as I feel they are both one and the same. One can’t be without the other.

To take it back even further, I was definitely inspired by my mother’s artistic style. Her ethos is the one I hold on to when working on my designs, no matter the scale.

What drew me closer to interior design is the tactile aesthetics of materials. It goes beyond the visual perception of materials and transforms into the experience of touch. It’s a tangible experience.

What is the key to creating the perfect design for a house?

A good understanding of “spatial quality” tops it all. Efficiency and having the perfect space that fits your lifestyle trumps everything else. Style and visual aesthetics come second, while the other bells and whistles are then subjected to the budget in hand.

What is the latest trend in interior designing?

I am not a proponent of trends. If I had to take a pick, the one to stay are the Scandinavian and (Japanese) minimal aesthetics.

How would you describe your signature style?

I don’t subscribe to any “signature” as I don’t believe in a static approach to design. Versatility plays a huge role in my design approach, adapting to every single client’s vision or preferred style and giving it a twist of my own. That way, it is more fun!

What projects are you working on currently?

A couple of private residential projects in the Klang Valley. There is also a fashion boutique ongoing, which will be completed very soon in KL East.

What is your future goal?

At the top of my wish list would be expanding my design office to other countries. Different regions and locations present themselves with their own set of challenges.

A shorter goal, perhaps, is to be able

to contribute more to our local design

scene.