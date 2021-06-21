True love for nature

ALICE Chang has a huge heart and respect for nature, the main source of her inspiration.

The artist is acclaimed for fascinating sculptures such as the iconic 3D mosaic artwork made of porcelain pieces, The Lady, at Kwai Chai Hong lane in Chinatown.

“I am an avid supporter of nature,” said Chang, who has held exhibitions as far afield as Brescia in Italy.

“It has a life of its own but nature has no voice to speak for itself. Nature is also something we must not take for granted and disrespect.”

Chang goes beyond her words to make a point. Currently, she is making Sun Bear sculptures to raise awareness about wild animals in Malaysian forests.

“I am making a sculpture of two Sun Bears, a mother and her cub facing each other,” said Chang.

Her intention is to bring public attention to the work done by the Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre in Sandakan to protect the animals.

“The sculpture is meant to depict the bond between a mother and her cub, which is similar to the love between a human mother and child.

“These bears should be given respect and not be abused by human greed. People have done many things to them and ultimately, these poor animals are on the brink of extinction.“

The owner of Lai Lai Art Studio said she first heard the call to art at a padi field in Pahang.

Her interest rekindled after motherhood. She has two children.

“The bond with my children made me think a lot about rediscovering art. The opportunity to travel also helped the process,” she added.

“As for sculpting, I enjoy the challenges it brings and the sense of emotional and physical balance.“

Chang has also explored mosaic art and 3D sculptures using various mediums such as vintage porcelain bowls, cups, tiles and glasses.

What attracted you to figurative and pictorial artworks?

The way it inspires me or the emotions when I see the artwork. It’s what they mean to me, especially when I look at it at a particular moment in time or situation in life. Whether it began during my childhood or when I started to dabble in art, it is tough to say. Inspiration comes when it comes and it is connected to how I feel at the time. It drives me to create.

How do you create your artworks?

Most of the time, I create a series of paintings simultaneously.

I start with multiple sketches of the same subject but with different angles. I could be working with 10 to 15 sketches before narrowing them down and translating them onto canvas. Hence, that is why I need a huge space when I work, and the medium I essentially work with is oil painting.

For sculptures, I start off with sketches, before I work with ceramic, vintage tiles, bowls and others for my mosaic art pieces.

What are your most memorable artworks?

For me, every piece of my artwork is like my own child. It is impossible to love one more than the other. Every artwork carries a different memory and emotion for me.

They were created from a different time of my life and a different life experience.

Over time, I too have grown and evolved as a woman, mother and wife.

It is this evolution that led me to mosaic. Modern-day living has created many environmental issues. Among them, landfills of waste.

I feel that by re-purposing materials through my mosaic artwork, I can educate people that re-purposing is much more environmental friendly.

There are no treatment processes to the materials.

By re-cycling porcelain ware and tiles, you can create something much more amazing and resilient than its original form.

A family heirloom of sorts can be turned into a modern piece of art but still maintaining its vintage charm. What are your future plans?

I aspire to bring art closer to the community. Art is often perceived as something intangible for a certain segment of society.

Art is actually life, and can be the simplest of things.

My ideal project for the future is to use mosaic art and create benches for sidewalks and parks. It will cheer up people from all walks of life, yet serve a purpose. A place for people of all ages to sit and connect with one another. This is my idea of bringing a community together through art.

Art can be enjoyed by everyone.