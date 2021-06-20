Two children caught in New York City shooting (Video)

TWO children survived a shooting where a gunman stood over them (pix) to fire at another person. In a wild Bronx shooting caught on camera recently, the siblings miraculously dodged death.

Police said the 10-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were not injured even when multiple shots were fired around them on Thursday in Mt. Eden.

Surveillance video released by the police shows the gunman getting away on a scooter with an accomplice.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzvlk72SAFU