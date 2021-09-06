Upgraded Galaxy A03s, Perfect for Creative Minds

Samsung Malaysia Electronics announced the all-new Samsung Galaxy A03s, an entry-level smartphone that caters best to those, who want a device that delivers awesome key features without having to break the bank.

The new Samsung comes with a new processor, side fingerprint sensor, powerful battery, triple camera and a 6.5” HD+ display

Packed with a side fingerprint sensor, a 6.5” HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera and powerful 5,000mAh battery, this device is perfect for those, who value simplicity and efficiency for their day-to-day affairs.

*Stunning Cameras and Amazing Editing Features for Creatives

These days, cameras on a smartphone are no longer an added feature that is nice to have, but is a must-have due to its functionality. Whether it’s for school, social media or simply as a mean to communicate with your loved ones, having an awesome camera (or three!) is just as important as having a good processor.

The Galaxy A03s’ versatile triple camera allows users to create ever-lasting and beautiful memories. Take high-quality photos with the 13MP main camera with an aperture of F2.2 and get that beautiful bokeh effect in the background.

While the Macro 2MP F2.4 camera allows you to take crispy-clear close-up pictures with added textures, the Depth camera makes taking portraits a lot more fun with an adjustable blur effect for any background.

If taking selfies is more of your jam, the awesome front camera allows you to take sharp images thanks to its 5MP camera!

With Selfie Focus and Smart Beauty effect, you can take stand-out selfies with smoother skin and enhance sharper lines to your face.

The Galaxy A03s lets you add your own flair to your shots. Add a personal touch to your already beautiful image by using various effects like Live Stickers (also known as facial-recognition stickers)

Facial-recognition stickers can recognize up to three people at once. Stamps and filters to set the tone for any of your images! Worry that it’ll take up space in your device too quickly?

Fret not, the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage can be upgraded with the help of a MicroSD card up to 1TB worth of storage[ MicroSD card sold separately.

*Brilliant Display for a Transcending Viewing Pleasure

Besides, using the large screen for daily tasks like scrolling through documents and social media feed or video calling your friends, trust the large 6.5” Infinity-V display with HD+ screen to provide users a fantastic viewing experience.

For entertainment lovers, the large screen is perfect for those that love to binge-watch online movies or play games. With Dolby ATMOS, your on-screen moments are elevated as you immerse yourself in a 3D, surround sound experience – just like in the movie theatres!

*Reliable Battery and Performance That Doesn’t Disappoint

The impressive 5,000mAh battery is perfect for any busy bees that are always on the go. Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged and many other factors.

With this much juice, it will not die down on you in the middle of the day when you’re out and about running errands. It is also equipped with 7.75W charging to help you get back on track. While the One UI Core allows you to multitask and go back and forth between different apps seamlessly, the impressive Octa-Core processor handles your advanced tasks swiftly without compromising speed and quality. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor also lets you effortlessly unlock your phone with just a single touch.

The Galaxy A03s comes in three vivid colours accompanied by a sleek matte finish to compliment your day-to-day adventures – Black, Blue, and White – with a Recommended Retail Price of RM559.