RESORTS World Genting’s indoor entertainment space takes on a new look and feel, with the creation of the Skytropolis Funland after nearly one-and-a-half years of renovations.

Soft-opened in December last year, this funland which opens daily from 10am to 10pm has since attracted thousands to its new offerings.

The newly-revamped indoor theme park is spread across four floors covering 400,000 square feet.

Giant LED screens on the walls and ceiling light up the park with fun, festive, and sometimes seasonal animation and images.

Inside the theme park is The Void – a hyper-reality centre which is the biggest of its kind outside of North America, and the first in Asia.

It uses custom VR technology along with physical stages to create immersive experiences that inspire exploration and engagement.

The Void includes titles from well-loved franchises such as Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Ralph Breaks VR, Ghostbusters and The Void’s own original spooky experience: Nicodemus: Demon of Evanishment.

Skytropolis Funland also features the BigTop Video Games Park (a video and skill games arcade), and soon, the Imaginatrix which combines real rides with virtual reality.

Those who have a good head for heights can head for the Eagle Landing Zipline.

Stretching 200 metres across the indoor theme park and four floors above ground, it is the longest zipline in a shopping mall in Malaysia. It also offers a one-of-a-kind bird’s-eye view of the indoor theme park for adrenaline junkies.

Resorts World Genting has invested over RM300 million into revamping this new indoor theme park.

This includes bringing back 15 favourite rides from the former outdoor theme park, but giving them an entirely new look.

Among these rides is the upcoming Super Glider, which was known as the ‘Superman’ roller coaster back in the day.

Another seven new cutting-edge rides for visitors will be introduced in the park soon.

They include Power Surge, Disco!, Sky Tower, Spin Crazy, Bumper, Boo Boo Bump, Tea Cups, and Balloon Race.

When the full collection of rides are opened, Resorts World Genting expects more than 7,000 paying guests will be thronging Skytropolis Funland on a daily basis.

Most rides are priced at RM10 per ride during the weekdays, and at RM15 per ride on weekends as well as public and school holidays.

Get the Skytropolis Funland Preview Pass for RM60 and gain access to the park’s general rides.

Note that this pass and the pay-per-ride ticket prices do not apply or include admission to The Void, the Eagle Landing Zipline, the individual games at BigTop Video Games Park, and the upcoming Imaginatrix.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticketing counters or at the self-service ticketing kiosks. The preview passes may also be purchased online at www.rwgenting.com.