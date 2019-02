KRONENBOURG 1664 Blanc is rewarding you and your significant other an extravagant and luxurious date experience worth RM20,000 by taking up its Valentine’s Day challenge.

The grand prize includes a fashion makeover, a helicopter ride over the city of Kuala Lumpur, a pampering couple’s spa experience, a romantic French dinner with unobstructed views of KLCC, and a night’s stay at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

You will also be chauffeured around in a luxurious limousine.

All you have to do is share memorable moments of you and your loved one on social media with the hashtag #1664BlancValentines.

The contest starts today and ends on Feb 12.

Winners will be announced on Feb 13 on the Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc Malaysia Facebook page.

For more, visit the Facebook page.