CARLSBERG is offering beer lovers across the country the chance to win its new stem glass that is part of the brand’s new Danish-inspired identity.

What sets Carlsberg’s new stem glass apart is the laser-engraved, hop leaf-shaped nucleation stamp at the bottom of the glass.

The stamp creates many little pits and peaks where bubbles can form and rise to the top.

Because the bubbles continually replenish the foam (head), the beer maintains its head for significantly longer.

This is important as bubbles help retain the aroma of the beer.

The design of the new glass itself features a tapered mouth that enhances head retention and aroma perception. Its bowl-shaped design also helps to deliver a smooth pour while embossed details on the base give a premium finish to its looks.

In addition, the stem glass’ chalice-style design with Danish cues embodies Carlsberg’s new modern brand identity.

This is part of three new experiential improvements in conjunction with the brand’s new visual identity and packaging that also sees a new fresh cap on Carlsberg bottles and cans that now come in easy-to-open packs.

These ‘betterments’ are a result of Carlsberg’s efforts and belief in constant improvement and refinement in progressive pursuit of better beer.

To get your hands on this new premium stem glass which comes in the standard serving sizes of 30cl and 50cl, simply purchase two six-can packs of Carlsberg beer from promoters at participating supermarkets and hypermarkets throughout this month.

Then just spin the fortune wheel for a chance to win either the stem glass, a can of Carlsberg, or a set of premium coasters.

Carlsberg fans can also own a piece of the brand’s history by just enjoying a glass or two of draught Carlsberg at participating bars, pubs and bistros which still have the classic tulip-shaped glass.

They then get to bring home the classic glass in a gift box, only available while stocks last.

These latest promotions are part of a series of nationwide consumer promotion designed to reward Carlsberg consumers throughout August and September.

They also include the chance to become Probably the Best Beer Master which entitles winners to an all-expense-paid trip to Carlsberg Malaysia’s brewery with a friend.

They also get an informative Art of Beer session and one year’s supply of free Carlsberg (12 cartons of 24x320ml cans).

Just purchase Carlsberg at participating restaurants, coffeeshops, bars, pubs and bistros, and convenience stores for a chance to be a winner.

For details, visit Carlsberg Facebook page at CarlsbergMY or www.probablythebest.com.my.