Women for girls

Izza Izelan’s unequivocal love for women empowerment and social advocacy runs high through her work as the executive director of WOMEN:girls.

It is no surprise that after serving seven years as a broadcast journalist at Astro Awani, Izza has not lost her journalistic candour.

Her passion project podcast called Geng Gadis comes at a pertinent time. It is a platform to channel her investigative prowess in an attempt to make sense of womanhood and girlhood in modern times.

Izza shared in her pilot episode: “Instead of talking about other women, we talk about ourselves. Instead of looking out, let’s look within, and talk about the things we have in common.

“I want this platform to ultimately be inclusive towards men and boys as well, they’re so clueless about us, which is how I feel like sometimes.”

Despite its name, I noticed WOMEN:girls isn’t exclusively reserved for women and girls.

“Increasingly, we’ve been doing more programmes that involve men and boys including people who identified themselves as non-binary. Even though we’re called WOMEN:girls, we realised we can’t fight for female issues and exclude the men and boys. We need them as allies and they need to understand the issues as well.

“We may not have the capacity to properly handle legalities in comparison with other NGOs, hence, we focus more on what we do best, which are communication, content creation, being able to reach out to a wider audience by using more simplified, layman terms and jargons.

“Since we’re more relatable to a wider audience, we figured why don’t we include them in the conversation to create a bigger awareness, instead of only focusing on women.”

What was the process leading up to the inception of Geng Gadis?

“I must say that because I’ve been a journalist most of my life, I still have a part of me that wants to uncover things and talk about issues of the time.

“There’s a sense of intimacy with podcasts, it’s even more intimate than Instagram. When you decide to listen to a podcast, and in that moment, you’re listening to the host’s voice and the dialogue directing you to bridge conversations.

“The idea came to me when I was in the UK to further my studies in 2018, but I only officially executed it this May. Throughout the two years, I was collecting insights and input from the people I met.