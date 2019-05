BOH, Malaysia’s homegrown tea favourite, turns 90 this year!

To mark this momentous milestone, Boh is hosting its 90 Years of Ummph Birthday Tea Celebrations at different locations throughout the year.

The first one kicks off at Isetan, Ground Floor, in Suria KLCC, from this Friday (May 17) to May 29.

It’s Boh’s way of saying thank you to Malaysians for their wonderful support in shaping Boh’s 90 years of success and being part of its Ummph journey in Malaysia.

Join Boh for a sensorial tea experience as you will get to see, feel, touch and taste the selection of Boh teas at its birthday bash. As the brand’s tagline says: “Ada Boh, Ada Ummph!”

Capture a selfie against the tea-rific backdrop of Boh’s Sungei Palas Tea Centre in Cameron Highlands and stand a chance to win its 90th anniversary limited edition tea, the Emerald Blend. Other tea goodies are also up for grabs.