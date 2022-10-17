$!Light up the future with sustainability

COMBUSTION of fossil fuels – coal, oil and natural gas – has been the primary energy source driving power production throughout the past century. This traditional method has been considered a poor process as it may lead to extremely harmful effects on the environment.

For instance, a portion of power production is accompanied by excessive carbon dioxide emissions, and the extraction of fossil fuels from the earth contributes to pollution and climate change, and eventually becomes a global environmental issue.

Considering these factors, it is acceptable to assert that the use of renewable energy sources may aid in preserving the environment.

Solar energy provides pure, clean, and renewable energy from the sun, making it an ideal substitute for fossil fuels like natural gas and coal.

Furthermore, it reduces carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions globally. The only primary constraint of this renewable energy source is our ability to convert it into electricity in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Adding that technological advancement is simply rising and the world is leaning towards all-electric, solar power could become a part of our lifestyle in the near future.

In light of this, a local solar energy and photovoltaic (PV) technology firm, Simpli Solar, is determined to fully commit to its Go Green project to emphasise the significance of solar energy power in the near future.

Simpli Solar (LeverageEdge Sdn Bhd), founded by Edmund Loo (below, right) in 2009, aims to create awareness and spread the word about the benefits of adopting this renewable energy, which might be a major shift in power production for the next generation.

Loo runs the Go Green project based upon its ambitious goals, which are divided into two fundamental parts.

The initial phase would consist of a CSR initiative to plant trees across the Klang Valley in partnership with NGOs and some of their clients.

The second part will be extending their assistance to businesses in their encironmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by raising awareness of the advantages of going solar together with the MIDA incentive, which will significantly reduce the cost of adoption, provide a return on investment of more than 25% and a payback period of less than four years.