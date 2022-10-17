$!Light up the future with sustainability

COMBUSTION of fossil fuels – coal, oil and natural gas – has been the primary energy source driving power production throughout the past century. This traditional method has been considered a poor process as it may lead to extremely harmful effects on the environment.
For instance, a portion of power production is accompanied by excessive carbon dioxide emissions, and the extraction of fossil fuels from the earth contributes to pollution and climate change, and eventually becomes a global environmental issue.
Considering these factors, it is acceptable to assert that the use of renewable energy sources may aid in preserving the environment.
Solar energy provides pure, clean, and renewable energy from the sun, making it an ideal substitute for fossil fuels like natural gas and coal.
Furthermore, it reduces carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions globally. The only primary constraint of this renewable energy source is our ability to convert it into electricity in an efficient and cost-effective manner.
Adding that technological advancement is simply rising and the world is leaning towards all-electric, solar power could become a part of our lifestyle in the near future.
In light of this, a local solar energy and photovoltaic (PV) technology firm, Simpli Solar, is determined to fully commit to its Go Green project to emphasise the significance of solar energy power in the near future.
Simpli Solar (LeverageEdge Sdn Bhd), founded by Edmund Loo (below, right) in 2009, aims to create awareness and spread the word about the benefits of adopting this renewable energy, which might be a major shift in power production for the next generation.
Loo runs the Go Green project based upon its ambitious goals, which are divided into two fundamental parts.
The initial phase would consist of a CSR initiative to plant trees across the Klang Valley in partnership with NGOs and some of their clients.
The second part will be extending their assistance to businesses in their encironmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by raising awareness of the advantages of going solar together with the MIDA incentive, which will significantly reduce the cost of adoption, provide a return on investment of more than 25% and a payback period of less than four years.
“Solar energy is akin to having a cellphone. It is a necessity and will become part of our lifestyle in the coming years,” said Loo.
“Nowadays, people watch Youtube, Tik-Tok on a smart TV, laptop and handphone and soon people will switch to use EV, people keep their food in the freezer and can heat up the food using a microwave oven, all these lifestyles is powered by electricity from the utility company, which still uses a lot of coal fire and gas, and have limited stocks, and the cost of electricity will only go higher and higher,” he added.
Loo remarked that solar energy will definitely be a part of our lifestyles, since it provides an alternative and green power source that is sustainable.
“People will be proud of owning a solar PV system as it tells the community that they care about the world, and want to ensure the next generation will have a greener earth to live in.”
The success of the project – as defined by Loo – is when 30% of the premises in Malaysia are equipped with solar power and one million trees have been planted. “It would be a continuous effort and a marathon,” he said.
Despite the extraordinary measures taken by Loo to promote awareness of global breakdown through this Go Green effort, he noted that one of the obstacles was the perception that the solar system is costly. However, it has been demonstrated that solar’s dependability is growing exponentially, and most people have begun to realise that solar energy is the key to a brighter future.
“Our tagline is ‘Power to Green’ because we enable our customers to lower their energy usage through the use of green technologies,” says Loo.
In addition to this initiative, Simpli Solar, which has more than a decade of experience in providing solar energy solutions, has also hosted a number of seminars and webinars where they have discussed the benefits of solar energy with the community, including with a number of charitable activities in the Klang Valley, and they did a blood donation drive back in May.
Loo stated that Simpli Solar’s objective is to be established and trusted throughout Malaysia, with Penang, Johor, Melaka, and Sabah being the next locations to develop a branch.
Loo is enthusiastic about the company’s future since they have gotten numerous inquiries during the lockdown period as a result of an increase in electricity usage fees as a result of more people working from home.
But due to movement restrictions, they had to conduct virtual tours of commercial properties and offered consultations to clients who were keen on installing the PV systems.
Indeed, solar energy is considerably more environmentally sustainable than fossil fuels and other energy sources. Climate change and global warming can be stopped or at least reduced with the use of solar energy, as it is eco friendly.
Loo emphasised the importance of this project not only for the company but also as a temporary caretaker of the planet.
Loo explained: “When it succeeds, it means that we have done our part in this generation to ensure that there is a bright future for our next generations to come. We have to take massive action now in order to avoid climate breakdown.
“The climate change issue is real and it’s impacting our life. The recent floods in Shah Alam and Klang at the end of last year, together with the tornado that occurred in Ipoh during Chinese New Year, are strong evidence of climate change.
“It is truly a wake-up call for all Malaysians. We cannot go about doing our business as usual anymore if things like this happen again sooner.”