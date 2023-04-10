Light up the sky

Creative Agency 33.3’s amazing drone performances won two gold

FOLLOWING an impressive display of Cartier’s exclusive “Into the Wild” global campaign in Kuala Lumpur in September, the Creative Industry 33.3 (referred to as ‘the Agency’) secured a remarkable accomplishment by clinching the gold award at the fourteenth annual Agency of the Year Awards, fondly recognised as the Markies Awards. The agency was a standout in two of the industry’s most prestigious categories - “Most Effective Use (Events)” and “Most Effective Use (Experiential)”. 33.3’s co-founder, Edwin Raj, explained, “This win hits differently because it is a solid indicator that we are more than what the industry, especially our prospects and stakeholders, perceive us to be.” “In an industry that relies heavily on creativity and innovation, we take pride in delivering exceptional levels of undertaking with every brief, be it music videos or a straightforward activation request to elevate the brand experience,” he added. Established in 2019, Raj, together with Lau Hoe Yin (also known as Blink) and Zulamran Hilmi, formed the agency 33.3 with a shared mission to challenge communication boundaries and craft impactful forms of storytelling.

33.3 has gained a notable reputation within the Asian creative industry for creating cutting-edge music videos, particularly for Malaysia’s globally recognised pop R&B artist, Yuna, and the eminent figure in Malaysian hip hop, Joe Flizzow. The recent event at KLCC Twin Towers was a showcase of a significant project, marking a notable milestone in the post-pandemic period. The exclusive authorization granted to the Malaysian agency 33.3 to host a drone light show in the park underscored their proficiency and capability in organising innovative displays of this magnitude. Also, the collaboration with Skymagic, a well-known drone solutions company based in the UK, played a crucial role in realising this visionary event. Zulamran, a passionate enthusiast of design, culture, and art and also a co-founder of this exceptional local agency, expressed, “Collaborating closely with a prestigious luxury brand like Cartier and the international agency Auditore was an enriching experience, providing valuable insights into processes, workflows, and meticulous adherence to protocols without any margin for error.” “The planning and execution process alone spanned a meticulous 90-day period, involving intricate work in design, animation, synchronisation, permit applications and securing relevant approvals.” “This is also the first time KLCC has allowed for such a feat, as the location has been previously gazetted as a no-fly zone. Though challenged by the storm, we are grateful for the assistance from the Meteorological Department of Malaysia, who skillfully calculated a window of opportunity to fulfil our mission,” he added. Hoe Yin, often hailed as the Malaysian superstar DJ, naturally became an influencer, positioning 33.3 as a formidable entity. However, Hoe Yin, preferring a more laid-back approach, attributes 33.3’s success to exceptional teamwork. “We may come from different backgrounds, be it our upbringing or professional life, but it is our mutual respect towards each other that is the heart of this agency.