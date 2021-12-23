Lighting up with joy

Candle maker Gwen Jacquelyn Tan’s innovative and stunning designs are inspired by food, flowers and festivals

Some of the candles made by Gwen Jacquelyn Tan look so delicious, you might be tempted to take a bite. Inspired by desserts, the candles are masterfully crafted by Gwen with intricate details resembling cakes. “My candle-making style is more Korean-inspired, with a lot of delicate hand-decoration work,“ said Tan, the founder of Candle Lab+Co brand. Tan’s Dessert Collection features candles that look just like miniature cakes complete with icing, tiny blueberries and strawberries, and other minute decorations. In fact, one needs to take a closer look to determine whether they are real or not. The candles are even named after popular cakes; Strawberry Sponge Cake Candle, Matcha Sponge cake candle, and Purple Potato Sponge Cake Candle. “The best-seller is specifically the Cake Candle, which is hand-decorated and looks like an edible cake. My customers love to order these pieces from the collection for special occasions and birthday celebrations as gifts,” revealed 33-year-old Tan.

For Tan, the cake candle is close to her heart for another reason. It’s the most challenging and most memorable piece she has ever made. During the development and formulation of the “cake icing”, she had to meticulously experiment with different ingredients and materials to make sure they looked like the real thing. Another fascinating collection is the Zero Carb series comprising waffles, croissants, mini bear bread with cream and strawberries, and Strawberry Canelle, which appears realistic down to the tiny details like flakes. Aside from desserts, Tan also makes candles inspired by food, flowers, festivals, ancient architecture, candle jars and even candle coasters. The Sakura Cherry Blossom Candle inspired by the flowers is aesthetically pleasing, while festive-themed candles, that represent mooncakes for the Mooncake Festival and Mandarin oranges for Chinese New Year are just like the real ones, except for the noticeable candle wick sticking out, right in the middle.

Christmas and festive candles Recently, Tan came up with a new collection in time for Christmas, featuring simple and yet elegant pieces. In the latest collection, Tan showcased her refined skills by creating candles that look like Christmas trees and white polar bears, as well as cosy holiday homes that looks almost like they came straight out of the North Pole. These elegant pieces can double up as decorative craft items. “I derive inspiration and learn the most from my everyday life and social media, and of course, I have also learned through experimentation and trial-and-error, which makes my products, the way it is today,” Tan said. Her beautiful candles stand out from the rest in the market, due to their high quality and natural ingredients and premium fragrances. She also uses wooden or cotton candle wicks. “The candles are made with 100% natural soy wax, beeswax, or palm wax. Even the candle scents are selected premium fragrance oils, which are imported,“ explained Tan, who also creates custom designs for special occasions. “We specialise in party and wedding favours, as we take special requests for custom designs according to each customer’s needs. Every piece goes through quality inspection to ensure customer’s satisfaction before it’s being delivered.”

Candlemaking career Candles, despite being a simple and small tool, can have a big impact on a room. Just light up a candle and the scent travelling through the air will change the energy inside a house while calming the mood of the people living in that space. Candles also had a big impact on Tan’s own life. Her journey began in 2016, when she gave up being a full time makeup artist and hair stylist to pursue her passion. She set up Candle Lab+Co brand as an online business (@candlelabco_my) and became a full-time candle maker. “I have always liked art and craft and candle making had a calming and therapeutic effect which I love, so I thought, why not give it a try?”