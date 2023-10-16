Lil Tay back from the dead

MAKING a surprising return to the limelight, Lil Tay unveils a new music video. Approximately a month after her family’s peculiar announcement of her death on Instagram (which was promptly removed), the young rapper, better known as Claire Hope, introduced her latest track, Sucker 4 Green, through a visually striking music video.

In this video, the 14-year-old artist sported a coordinated yellow ensemble while confidently strutting in front of an array of luxury cars. This imagery harked back to her viral TikTok videos, in which she flaunted her ostentatious purchases of high-end vehicles at such a tender age.

Notably, her mother, Angela Tian and her older brother, Jason Tian, made cameo appearances in the video, sharing the frame with her in one of the luxury cars.

In a press release issued by Lil Tay’s representatives, it was announced that she was not only making a return to social media but also launching a significant single and music video.

She interacted with her fans through an Instagram live video, where she expressed her eagerness to return, promising to reveal undisclosed aspects of her journey. Lil Tay’s representatives also made it clear that this music video and song offered mere glimpses into the world she has been constructing.

In her own words, the song’s title encapsulated her essence, and she urged her followers to embrace it or move aside. During her hiatus from social media, she claimed to have honed her skills, including writing, singing, playing multiple instruments and dancing.

She re-entered the scene with an Instagram post, jubilantly proclaiming her comeback and promoting her new release, Sucker 4 Green. Interestingly, her TikTok account seemed to have undergone a purge, leaving only two videos showcasing scenes from her latest music video.

Lil Tay’s ascent to fame began in 2018 when she was just nine years old, captivating audiences with sensationalised Instagram content featuring her rapping, using colourful language and exhibiting her extravagant lifestyle.

However, her rapid rise was followed by an abrupt disappearance from the online sphere, with her deleting her Instagram account and going silent on her millions of followers.