‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its David

THE live-action adaptation of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch has cast its David, the cool surfer who later becomes Nani’s boyfriend and Lilo’s friend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kahiau Machado will play the role of the live-action version of David Kawena, who has a genuine romantic interest in Lilo’s older sister Nani. Disney declined The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment on the casting.

Machado was previously a Defensive Specialist for the University of Hawaii Warriors men’s volleyball team. According to his Hawaii Athletics page, Machado stands six-foot-two, and is from Kane’ohe, O’ahu.

Aside from Machado’s casting as David, actor Zach Galifianakis joined the live-action cast as the voice of Pleakley, a green special agent alien who works with Dr. Jumba to capture Experiment 626, also known as Stitch. Maia Kealoha, a newcomer, will play Lilo, while Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, a Kaua’i native, will play Nani, Lilo’s older sister.

David, a fan favourite character, is one of the few people who is aware of the existence of aliens and the Experiments, including Stitch’s background as Experiment 626. David isn’t very intelligent, but his understanding and patience make up for it.

David’s character appears in all of the Lilo & Stitch films, beginning with the original, then Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, Stitch! The Movie and also Lilo & Stitch: The Series. He also appears briefly in Leroy & Stitch and Stitch!.

The live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch does not yet have a release date, but it will be available on Disney+.